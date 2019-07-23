$0.08 EPS Expected for CyberOptics (CYBE); Factset Research Systems (FDS) Sentiment Is 1.27

Factset Research Systems Inc (FDS) investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 165 investment managers started new and increased equity positions, while 130 sold and trimmed equity positions in Factset Research Systems Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 35.20 million shares, down from 37.00 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Factset Research Systems Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 29 Reduced: 101 Increased: 117 New Position: 48.

Analysts expect CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report $0.08 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. CYBE’s profit would be $568,533 giving it 37.50 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, CyberOptics Corporation’s analysts see 14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12. About 100,532 shares traded or 143.24% up from the average. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 0.18% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. provides integrated financial information and data analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $10.74 billion. The companyÂ’s applications suite offers tools and resources, including firm and industry analyses; full screening tools; portfolio analysis; risk profiles; alpha-testing; portfolio optimization; and research management solutions. It has a 33.03 P/E ratio. FactSet Research Systems Inc. delivers insight and information to investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

The stock increased 0.35% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $280.79. About 312,485 shares traded. FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS) has risen 39.96% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FDS News: 08/05/2018 – FactSet Announces Planned Departure of Its Chief Fincl Officer; 01/05/2018 – FactSet at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET BOOSTS DIV BY 14%; 27/03/2018 – FactSet Research Sees FY Rev $1.34B-$1.36B; 28/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors, Turquoise Hill Resources, FactSet; 07/05/2018 – FACTSET INCREASES DIVIDEND BY 14%; 18/04/2018 – EUR/GBP Rises to 0.8705 After UK CPI, From 0.8662 Beforehand – Factset; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second-largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 08/05/2018 – FACTSET, CFO MAURIZIO NICOLELLI ENTERED INTO A SEPARATION PACT; 09/05/2018 – The company’s market value has dropped from about $281 million in October to roughly $50 million at Wednesday’s prices, according to FactSet

Saybrook Capital Nc holds 5.13% of its portfolio in FactSet Research Systems Inc. for 47,709 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp owns 93,329 shares or 4.87% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dock Street Asset Management Inc has 3.87% invested in the company for 45,664 shares. The New York-based American Capital Management Inc has invested 3.11% in the stock. Bamco Inc Ny, a New York-based fund reported 2.92 million shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $8,740 activity. $8,740 worth of CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) was bought by Kulkarni Subodh K.