$-0.08 EPS Expected for Cryoport, Inc. (CYRX); CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S ORDINARY SH (CRTSF) Shorts Raised By 2.25%

CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CRTSF) had an increase of 2.25% in short interest. CRTSF’s SI was 818,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.25% from 800,700 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 4094 days are for CHRISTIAN HANSEN HOLDING A/S ORDINARY SH (OTCMKTS:CRTSF)’s short sellers to cover CRTSF’s short positions. It closed at $89.4 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) to report $-0.08 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 11.11% from last quarter’s $-0.09 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Cryoport, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.87% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $20.24. About 271,543 shares traded. Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) has risen 71.16% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 66.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CYRX News: 03/05/2018 – Cryoport Revenue Grows 48% for First Quarter; 62% in Biopharma; 04/05/2018 – CryoPort Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – CryoPort at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 – CryoPort 3Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/04/2018 – Gasworld: Exclusive interview with Cryoport CEO; 06/03/2018 – CRYOPORT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.09; 09/04/2018 – CryoPort Analyst Day Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 16; 16/04/2018 – CryoPort at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Janney Today; 03/05/2018 – CryoPort 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 06/03/2018 Cryoport Reports 56% Revenue Growth for Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017

CryoPort, Inc. provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $715.85 million. The firm offers Cryoportal, a cloud logistics management software that automates the entry of orders, prepares customs documentation, and facilitates status and location monitoring of shipped orders while in transit; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which are cryogenic dry vapor shippers that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides Cryoport Express Standard Shippers, which are re-usable dry vapor liquid nitrogen storage containers for holding the biological material in the inner chamber; CryoPort Express High Volume Shippers, which use a dry vapor liquid nitrogen technology to maintain temperatures; and Cryoport Express CXVC1 Shipper, which is in dry vapor form and based on the standard dry shipper technology, and utilizes an absorbent material to hold LN2.