$0.08 EPS Expected for CryoLife, Inc. (CRY); Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO) Had 3 Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Del Taco Restaurants had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Maxim Group. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Maxim Group on Friday, June 21 with “Buy”. Maxim Group maintained Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Maxim Group has “Buy” rating and $15 target. See Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) latest ratings:

Analysts expect CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $0.1 EPS. CRY’s profit would be $2.99 million giving it 94.75 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.04 EPS previously, CryoLife, Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.32. About 53,125 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has risen 20.80% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 32c; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Rev $61.9M; 21/04/2018 – DJ CryoLife Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRY); 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE 4Q REV. $52.8M, EST. $48.2M; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE SEES FY ADJ EPS 0.29C TO 0.32C, EST. 41C; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Rev $52.8M; 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 02/05/2018 – Cryolife 1Q Loss/Shr 11c; 02/05/2018 – CRYOLIFE 1Q REV. $61.9M, EST. $60.3M; 16/03/2018 – CryoLife May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 15th Straight Drop

CryoLife, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes and distributes medical devices worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.13 billion. It also processes and distributes implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It has a 1595.79 P/E ratio. The firm operates in two divisions, Medical Devices and Preservation Services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CryoLife, Inc. shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 2.16% less from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,360 were reported by Wells Fargo & Mn. State Street Corporation stated it has 1.12M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Lc reported 66,633 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,645 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Liability has invested 0.29% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 52,541 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Lpl Lc accumulated 8,845 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). 850 were accumulated by Jnba Financial Advisors. Bluemountain Capital Limited Co has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) for 157 shares. Kbc Nv accumulated 6,489 shares. Bessemer Gru owns 29,500 shares. Northern Trust invested in 1.17M shares. Monarch Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 0.49% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). California Pub Employees Retirement System has invested 0% in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The company has market cap of $475.49 million. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. It has a 28.57 P/E ratio. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states.

