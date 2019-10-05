$0.08 EPS Expected for Covanta Holding (CVA); Walleye Trading Upped Its Core Laboratories N V (Call) (CLB) Stake

Analysts expect Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) to report $0.08 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.12 EPS change or 300.00% from last quarter’s $-0.04 EPS. CVA’s profit would be $10.66M giving it 53.88 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Covanta Holding Corporation’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $17.24. About 617,164 shares traded or 0.63% up from the average. Covanta Holding Corporation (NYSE:CVA) has declined 2.16% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CVA News: 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take-Back Program; 09/05/2018 – Covanta Appoints Ginny Angilello as Chief Human Resources Officer; 17/05/2018 – Covanta Holding Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Net $201M; 18/04/2018 – Covanta Environmental Solutions to Provide Collection Kiosks and Secure Disposal for New York State’s Pilot Pharmaceutical Take; 26/04/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING AFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – COVANTA HOLDING CORP CVA.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $16; 16/03/2018 – Covanta Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding Corp Reports 2018 1Q Results and Affirms 2018 Guidance; 26/04/2018 – Covanta Holding 1Q Rev $458M

Walleye Trading Llc increased Core Laboratories N V (Call) (CLB) stake by 1180.65% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Walleye Trading Llc acquired 36,600 shares as Core Laboratories N V (Call) (CLB)’s stock declined 16.41%. The Walleye Trading Llc holds 39,700 shares with $2.08 million value, up from 3,100 last quarter. Core Laboratories N V (Call) now has $1.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.32% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 749,973 shares traded or 8.04% up from the average. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 54.78% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.78% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q REV. $170.0M, EST. $170.1M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 13/03/2018 CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : SIMMONS AND COMPANY ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $96; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 25/04/2018 – CORE LAB SEES 2Q REV. ABOUT $177M-$179M, EST. $178.0M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs Sees 2Q EPS 64c-EPS 66c

Walleye Trading Llc decreased New Frontier Corp stake by 43,741 shares to 87,772 valued at $884,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Ani Pharmaceuticals Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:ANIP) stake by 22,000 shares and now owns 1,300 shares. Paycom Software Inc (Call) (NYSE:PAYC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CLB shares while 81 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 42.56 million shares or 3.48% less from 44.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ariel Invests Limited Com invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Blackrock holds 0.01% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) or 3.24 million shares. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Company Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.17% or 21,169 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Com holds 10,713 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation invested in 0.04% or 36,854 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Fisher Asset Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.08M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Mairs & Power reported 382,541 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl reported 351,857 shares. Oppenheimer Company, New York-based fund reported 28,267 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 7,816 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Disciplined Growth Invsts Mn reported 729,632 shares. Shelter Insurance Retirement Plan holds 0.57% or 21,600 shares. 6,411 were reported by Fdx Advsrs. Shufro Rose & Comm Llc has 7,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Core Laboratories has $7000 highest and $5100 lowest target. $61.33’s average target is 40.44% above currents $43.67 stock price. Core Laboratories had 5 analyst reports since May 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 10. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 11. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 12 report.

Covanta Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides waste and energy services to municipal entities primarily in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. It owns and operates infrastructure for the conversion of waste to energy, as well as engages in related waste transport and disposal, and other renewable energy production businesses. It currently has negative earnings. The firm disposes waste and generates electricity and/or steam; and sells metal recovered during the energy-from-waste process.

