$0.08 EPS Expected for Cott (BCB); Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity Has Decreased By $5.32 Million Its Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Stake

Analysts expect Cott Corporation (TSE:BCB) to report $0.08 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 27.27% from last quarter’s $0.11 EPS. T_BCB’s profit would be $10.88 million giving it 52.84 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $-0.19 EPS previously, Cott Corporation’s analysts see -142.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 164,786 shares traded. Cott Corporation (TSE:BCB) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity decreased Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) stake by 45.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity sold 312,875 shares as Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY)’s stock rose 1.68%. The Mesirow Financial Investment Management Us Value Equity holds 378,214 shares with $6.79 million value, down from 691,089 last quarter. Extended Stay Amer Inc now has $3.16 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.75. About 1.00 million shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 10/05/2018 – Reimagined Lobby at Residence Inn San Ramon Encourages Relaxation, Conversation for Extended-Stay Travelers; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Financial Officer; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 13/03/2018 – The Siegel Group Continues Expansion of Its Siegel Select® Extended-Stay Brand; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 2.17M were reported by Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). New York-based Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc) has invested 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 552,560 shares. Numerixs Inv Inc reported 24,400 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management accumulated 83,721 shares. 172,620 were reported by Susquehanna Group Llp. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 31,891 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0.05% or 1.48 million shares. Meeder Asset holds 47,841 shares. Investec Asset Mngmt North America Inc holds 1.63% or 961,497 shares in its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd accumulated 11,721 shares. Natixis Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 341,598 shares. Point72 Asset Management Lp owns 126,661 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Among 3 analysts covering Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Extended Stay America had 6 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21 target in Monday, March 25 report. Jefferies maintained the shares of STAY in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, March 1.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.30 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It has a 1300.77 P/E ratio. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

