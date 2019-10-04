$-0.08 EPS Expected for Chesapeake Energy (CHK); Sunoco (SUN) Sentiment Is 1.62

Analysts expect Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) to report $-0.08 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 142.11% from last quarter’s $0.19 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Chesapeake Energy Corporation’s analysts see -20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $1.36. About 47.42 million shares traded. Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE:CHK) has declined 61.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CHK News: 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q EPS 29c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Chesapeake Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHK); 08/03/2018 – Tellurian, Chesapeake Energy Held Talks on Louisiana Fields; 03/05/2018 – ENVIVA PARTNERS – SPECIFIC QUARTERLY TIMING OF SHIPMENTS MAY BE AFFECTED DUE TO CHESAPEAKE INCIDENT; 04/04/2018 – Chesapeake Urology Expands Geographic Presence with Tennessee Urology Associates Partnership; 02/05/2018 – Chesapeake Energy 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 20/04/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Chesapeake Bayhawks pitch scaled-back plan for Crownsville Hospital Center site; 28/03/2018 – CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORP CHK.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE DOUG LAWLER SAYS ‘NOT DESPERATE TO SELL ASSETS’; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Taylor: Rep. Taylor Defends Chesapeake Bay Funding in Spending Bill; 22/03/2018 – USDA-OCE: Officials View Producer Efforts to Improve Quality of Chesapeake Bay

Sunoco Inc (SUN) investors sentiment increased to 1.62 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.62, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 47 investment managers started new or increased equity positions, while 29 sold and reduced their stock positions in Sunoco Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 27.43 million shares, down from 27.65 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Sunoco Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 19 Increased: 23 New Position: 24.

The stock increased 0.32% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 130,315 shares traded. Sunoco LP (SUN) has risen 27.65% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.65% the S&P500.

Analysts await Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, down 34.78% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.15 per share. SUN’s profit will be $62.07 million for 10.37 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by Sunoco LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.42% EPS growth.

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.57 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Wholesale and Retail. It has a 20.38 P/E ratio. It serves convenience stores and consignment locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Adams Asset Advisors Llc holds 1.14% of its portfolio in Sunoco LP for 235,096 shares. Spirit Of America Management Corp Ny owns 209,429 shares or 0.98% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cadence Capital Management Llc has 0.62% invested in the company for 196,690 shares. The Illinois-based Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co has invested 0.32% in the stock. Cushing Asset Management Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 230,000 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.30, from 2.35 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold Chesapeake Energy Corporation shares while 94 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 97 raised stakes. 915.71 million shares or 1.85% less from 932.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.58 billion. It operates in two divisions, Exploration and Production; and Marketing, Gathering, and Compression. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana and East Texas; the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania.

Among 3 analysts covering Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Chesapeake Energy has $2.7500 highest and $1.6 lowest target. $2.28’s average target is 67.65% above currents $1.36 stock price. Chesapeake Energy had 7 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Sell” on Friday, April 12. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 28 to “Overweight”.

