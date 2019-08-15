$-0.08 EPS Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (ASPU); Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report $-0.08 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 46.67% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Aspen Group, Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.32% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 24,778 shares traded. Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has declined 42.17% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPU News: 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – United States University Announces the Appointment of Dr. Dianna Scherlin as Dean of the College of Nursing; 18/04/2018 ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Among 6 analysts covering Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pacira Pharmaceuticals has $85 highest and $2900 lowest target. $45.57’s average target is 16.25% above currents $39.2 stock price. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Wedbush has “Buy” rating and $85 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. BMO Capital Markets maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 9 with “Market Perform”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Mizuho. On Tuesday, March 5 the stock rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Hold”. H.C. Wainwright maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) rating on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. See Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $46.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

11/06/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Barclays 52.0000

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Common Stock Rating: Mizuho New Target: $29.0000 38.0000

08/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Sell New Target: $33 Maintain

06/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Sell New Target: $29 Maintain

05/03/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Hold New Target: $40 Maintain

04/03/2019 Broker: Wedbush Rating: Buy New Target: $85 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Sell New Target: $30 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Hold Maintain

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company has market cap of $76.27 million. The firm offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education, technology, and professional studies. It currently has negative earnings. As of April 30, 2017, it had 4,681 degree-seeking students enrolled.

More notable recent Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aspen Group, Inc. Reports a Quarterly Record 1929 Enrollments, a 24% Sequential Enrollment Increase and a 46% Increase Year-Over-Year – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Aerospace & Defense Stocks – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Aspen Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Aspen Group (ASPU) Report Negative Q4 Earnings? What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

More notable recent Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Pacira BioSciences, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCRX) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pacira (PCRX) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pacira (PCRX) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pacira up 4% premarket on Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pacira (PCRX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold Pacira BioSciences, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Spectrum Management Group has 0.01% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 600 shares. 8,873 are owned by First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 206 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability has invested 0.14% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 28,719 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Macquarie reported 0.12% stake. Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 22,146 shares. Cortina Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 182,044 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 26,844 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Us Commercial Bank De has 0% invested in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) for 3,998 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 170 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Llc reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). 723,518 were reported by Schroder Investment Mngmt Grp. 16,853 were reported by Legal & General Grp Public Ltd Com.

The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $39.2. About 591,456 shares traded or 14.06% up from the average. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 9.59% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 06/04/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022496 Company: PACIRA PHARMS INC; 06/04/2018 – Pacira: Approval for Indication Was Based on Positive Data From Phase 3 Study in Brachial Plexus Block for Shoulder Surgerie; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Pacira; 10/04/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 03/05/2018 – Pacira Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 2c; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX approved. Narrow label for brachial plexus block; 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Announces FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for EXPAREL® as a Nerve Block to Produce Regional; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Confirms FDA Approval of Supplemental New Drug Application for Exparel as Nerve Block to Produce Regional Analgesia; 06/04/2018 – Pacira Drug Exparel Appearls on FDA Friday List of Approved Drug Submission