$-0.08 EPS Expected for Aspen Group, Inc. (ASPU); Harmonic Inc. (HLIT) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Harmonic Inc (NASDAQ:HLIT), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Harmonic Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Stifel Nicolaus initiated the shares of HLIT in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. See Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) latest ratings:

30/07/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Outperform Old Target: $6.7500 New Target: $9.0000 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform New Target: $6.7500 Upgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

27/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Initiate

Analysts expect Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) to report $-0.08 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 46.67% from last quarter’s $-0.15 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Aspen Group, Inc.’s analysts see -11.11% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.32. About 26,748 shares traded. Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) has declined 42.17% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPU News: 30/05/2018 – ASPEN UNIVERSITY PROMOTES DR. ANNE MCNAMARA TO CHIEF NURSING OFFICER; 07/05/2018 – United States University Announces the Appointment of Dr. Dianna Scherlin as Dean of the College of Nursing; 18/04/2018 ASPEN GROUP SAYS CO IS INCREASING TOP LINE REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR QUARTER ENDING APRIL 30, 2018 – SEC FILING

Aspen Group, Inc. provides online higher education services in the United States. The company has market cap of $80.56 million. The firm offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing, business, education, technology, and professional studies. It currently has negative earnings. As of April 30, 2017, it had 4,681 degree-seeking students enrolled.

More notable recent Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Debt But No Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aspen Group, Inc. Reports a Quarterly Record 1929 Enrollments, a 24% Sequential Enrollment Increase and a 46% Increase Year-Over-Year – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Monday 7/15 Insider Buying Report: ASPU, TEX – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tuesday Sector Leaders: Education & Training Services, Aerospace & Defense Stocks – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To Aspen Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASPU) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.85% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 889,578 shares traded or 7.90% up from the average. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) has risen 58.10% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 58.10% the S&P500. Some Historical HLIT News: 08/04/2018 – Vidgo Chooses Harmonic to Power Next-Generation OTT Services; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Harmonic, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, America First Multifami; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP OPERATING PROFIT 12.60 BLN YEN (+61.2 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.40 BLN YEN (+38.1 %); 08/04/2018 – Fuji Television Network Selects Harmonic Cloud Playout Solution for OTT Delivery; 30/05/2018 – Harmonic Dr May Benefit, Industry Posts 21st Straight Gain; 30/04/2018 – HARMONIC 8-K 2018-04-30; 08/04/2018 – Harmonic Unveils Low-Latency UHD HDR OTT Workflow for Live Sports Applications; 03/04/2018 – Harmonic Sets the Benchmark for OTT Delivery and Next-Gen TV at 2018 NAB Show; 30/03/2018 – Harmonic Dismisses PwC As Its Independent Public Accountant — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – HARMONIC DRIVE SYSTEMS 6324.T 2017/18 GROUP RECURRING PROFIT 12.23 BLN YEN (+53.6 %), 2018/19 FORECAST PROFIT 17.60 BLN YEN (+43.9 %)

Harmonic Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells video infrastructure products and system solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $616.51 million. The Company’s products enable clients to create, prepare, and deliver a range of video and broadband services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones. It currently has negative earnings. The firm operates in two divisions, Video and Cable Edge.