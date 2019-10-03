$0.07 EPS Expected for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA); Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Increased Trinity Industries (TRN) Stake By $305,800

Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc increased Trinity Industries Inc (TRN) stake by 84.94% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc acquired 15,290 shares as Trinity Industries Inc (TRN)’s stock declined 9.47%. The Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc holds 33,292 shares with $690,000 value, up from 18,002 last quarter. Trinity Industries Inc now has $2.23B valuation. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $17.44. About 657,165 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 21/05/2018 – TRINITY FINANCING PLC: Doc re. Financial statements and Annual reports; 14/03/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Trinity Rail Leasing VII LLC Series 2009-1 Rating; 30/05/2018 – News On Trinity Merger Corp. (TMCXU) Now Under TMCX; 01/05/2018 – U.K. ORDERS MORE REVIEW OF TRINITY MIRROR’S EXPRESS/STAR DEAL; 19/03/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES – ON MARCH 15, CO, UNITS ENTERED AMENDED WAREHOUSE LOAN AGREEMENT TO EXTEND AVAILABILITY OF FACILITY THROUGH MARCH 15, 2021; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two Notes In Trinity Square 2015-1 Plc, A Uk Rmbs Transaction; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY MERGER REPORTS PRICING OF $300M IPO; 11/04/2018 – CMA HAS LAUNCHED AN INITIAL INVESTIGATION INTO COMPLETED TRINITY MIRROR/EXPRESS MERGER; 26/03/2018 – TRINITY DOESN’T PROPOSE DIVIDEND; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Net $40.2M

Analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) to report $0.07 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 46.15% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. VNDA’s profit would be $3.73 million giving it 47.57 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.21 EPS previously, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s analysts see -66.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.32. About 202,908 shares traded. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) has declined 37.59% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.59% the S&P500. Some Historical VNDA News: 15/03/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. Prices Public Offering of Common Stkat $17/Share; 09/04/2018 – Vanda Pharma Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals 1Q Adj EPS 14c; 02/05/2018 – VANDA PHARMA 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $43.0M; 15/05/2018 – Invesco Buys New 2.5% Position in Vanda Pharma; 13/04/2018 – VANDA PHARMACEUTICALS – U.S. FEDERAL COURT AFFIRMED U.S. COURT’S DECISION THAT WEST WARD PHARMACEUTICALS INFRINGED CO’S U.S. ‘610 PATENT FOR FANAPT; 06/03/2018 Vanda Pharmaceuticals Announces Participation at March 2018 Investor Conferences; 02/05/2018 – Vanda Pharmaceuticals: Reiterates Prior 2018 Fincl Guidance; 23/05/2018 – VANDA CITES DATA FROM JET STUDY ON 3-NIGHT TRANSATLANTIC TRAVEL; 15/05/2018 – Cormorant Asset Management Buys 1.8% Position in Vanda Pharma

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. The company has market cap of $709.61 million. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ , a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorder; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia. It has a 25.42 P/E ratio. The Company’s clinical development products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), a small molecule neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist that is under the clinical development for the treatment of chronic pruritus in atopic dermatitis and gastroparesis; Trichostatin A, a small molecule histone deacetylase inhibitor, which is in development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies; and AQW051, a Phase II alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor partial agonist.

Among 2 analysts covering Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:VNDA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock has $1900 highest and $1700 lowest target. $18’s average target is 35.14% above currents $13.32 stock price. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. – Common Stock had 2 analyst reports since July 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $1900 target in Thursday, August 1 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, July 25.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12.69 million activity. Boze Brandon B had bought 658,796 shares worth $12.69 million.

