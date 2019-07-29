$-0.07 EPS Expected for Superior Industries International, Inc. (SUP); 3 Analysts Covering Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL)

Among 3 analysts covering Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rigel had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Cantor Fitzgerald. H.C. Wainwright maintained Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) rating on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $8 target. See Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

Analysts expect Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.32 EPS change or 128.00% from last quarter’s $0.25 EPS. After having $-0.22 EPS previously, Superior Industries International, Inc.’s analysts see -68.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.61. About 71,765 shares traded. Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) has declined 69.85% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 74.28% the S&P500. Some Historical SUP News: 15/03/2018 – Superior Industries Sees 2018 Sales $1.45B-$1.50B; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.50; 22/04/2018 – DJ Superior Industries International , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SUP); 21/05/2018 – Superior Industries Presenting at Conference May 23; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES REAFFIRMS 2018 VIEW; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – SUPERIOR IS REAFFIRMING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK PROVIDED ON JANUARY 17, 2018; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Cash Flow From Ops $160M-$180M; 09/05/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES INTERNATIONAL INC – 2018 OUTLOOK REAFFIRMED; 09/05/2018 – Superior Industries Backs 2018 Adj Ebitda $185M-$200M; 15/03/2018 – SUPERIOR INDUSTRIES 4Q ADJ EBITDA $48.9M, EST. $48.7M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan Com reported 3,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt Inc owns 727,668 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 224,800 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Co Can invested in 16,712 shares or 0% of the stock. First Republic Invest Management owns 62,600 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation reported 16,735 shares. Bessemer Incorporated invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 623,726 shares. Weiss Multi holds 510,000 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 38,100 shares. Illinois-based Hightower Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Morgan Stanley reported 1.88 million shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hudson Bay Cap Management Limited Partnership holds 0.07% or 2.13 million shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer And Co owns 74,748 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL).

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $378.69 million. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II.

More notable recent Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL): Are Analysts Optimistic? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Rigel: Competitors And Collaborators – Seeking Alpha” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 29, 2019. More interesting news about Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Rigel’s Partnered Pipeline – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 30, 2019.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $106,544 activity. Shares for $106,544 were bought by Schorno Dean L.

The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $2.265. About 482,719 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 43.77% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 01/05/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 17c; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SCHORNO FORMERLY CFO AND HEAD OF OPERATIONS AT 23ANDME; 17/04/2018 – Rigel Announces FDA Approval of TAVALISSE™ (fostamatinib disodium hexahydrate) for Chronic Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP) in A; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL SAYS FDA CONTINUING REVIEW OF NDA; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL TRIMS GAIN TO 10% AFTER 40% INTRADAY SPIKE; 01/05/2018 – RIGEL SEES TAVALISSE AVAILABLE TO U.S. PATIENTS IN LATE MAY; 09/05/2018 – Transocean Buys 33.3% Interest in the West Rigel Rig; 18/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO BE USED FOR ACTIVITIES IN CONNECTION WITH COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF TAVALISSE IN UNITED STATES; 23/04/2018 – Rigel Pharma Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL REPORTS TOPLINE DATA FROM PROOF-OF-CONCEPT PHASE 2 STUDY

More notable recent Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Superior Industries to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – Business Wire” on July 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on July 11, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Superior Industries International Inc.: Superior Industries to Release Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Superior Industries International Inc. (SUP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Superior Industries International, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 18.74 million shares or 6.27% less from 19.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards & Co owns 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 200 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems owns 37,768 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc reported 0% stake. Moreover, Dc Capital has 4.18% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) for 1.20M shares. 15,119 are held by Citigroup. Charles Schwab Management holds 0% or 639,128 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 7,754 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 422,196 were accumulated by Ameriprise Incorporated. 2,382 are held by Federated Invsts Pa. Pinnacle Holdings Ltd Liability Co reported 68,914 shares stake. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0% of its portfolio in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Principal Financial Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). Moreover, Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv has 0% invested in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 9,513 shares or 0% of the stock.

Among 3 analysts covering Superior Industries Intl (NYSE:SUP), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Superior Industries Intl had 6 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) earned “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Friday, March 8. Barrington maintained the shares of SUP in report on Tuesday, March 5 with “Buy” rating.

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, makes, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America. The company has market cap of $65.55 million. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It currently has negative earnings.