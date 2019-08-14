$-0.07 EPS Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO); Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shorts Decreased By 13.73%

Analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s analysts see -41.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.4. About 1,800 shares traded. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF) had a decrease of 13.73% in short interest. YPF’s SI was 8.30M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 13.73% from 9.62M shares previously. With 2.10M avg volume, 4 days are for Ypf Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF)’s short sellers to cover YPF’s short positions. The stock increased 3.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 5.48M shares traded or 145.71% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $4.46 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 3.63 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schroder Investment Mngmt Group has 9.58M shares. Highland L P accumulated 326,600 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Deltec Asset Management Lc reported 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Globeflex Lp reported 84,345 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 500,823 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De reported 631 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zeke Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc stated it has 53,279 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Nordea Management holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 79,319 shares. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ashmore Gp Plc accumulated 309,534 shares. Alpine Global Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 42,713 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership holds 0.02% or 530,919 shares. 219,439 were reported by Gam Holdings Ag. Wellington Mgmt Gp Llp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

