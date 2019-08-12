$-0.07 EPS Expected for Stealth BioTherapeutics (MITO); Novagold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Sellers Increased By 10.93% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 21.After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s analysts see -41.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 4,967 shares traded. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) had an increase of 10.93% in short interest. NG’s SI was 12.19M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 10.93% from 10.99 million shares previously. With 2.30 million avg volume, 5 days are for Novagold Resources Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)’s short sellers to cover NG’s short positions. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.95. About 2.08M shares traded. NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) has risen 44.16% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.16% the S&P500. Some Historical NG News: 20/03/2018 – Novagold Resources at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 10/04/2018 – Novagold Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD Achieves Major Milestone with the Publication of the Donlin Gold Final EIS; 03/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 19% to 11 Days; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES 1Q LOSS/SHR 3C; 07/05/2018 – NOVAGOLD Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Novagold Resources Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – NovaGold 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.03; 04/04/2018 – NOVAGOLD RESOURCES INC – QTRLY LOSS SHR $0.03; 13/03/2018 Novagold Resources Company Marketing Set By FBR for Mar. 20-21

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company has market cap of $424.67 million. The Company’s lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The company's product candidates include SBT-20, a small peptide that targets and binds reversibly to cardiolipin, stabilizing mitochondrial structure, and function under conditions of oxidative stress; and SBT-272, a lead discovery pipeline compound, evaluating for rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Among 3 analysts covering Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Stealth BioTherapeutics has $3000 highest and $23 lowest target. $27.33’s average target is 121.65% above currents $12.33 stock price. Stealth BioTherapeutics had 3 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

