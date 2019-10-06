$-0.07 EPS Expected for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM); Gms (GMS) Sellers Decreased By 25.01% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) to report $-0.07 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.61 EPS change or 112.96% from last quarter’s $0.54 EPS. After having $-0.35 EPS previously, Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.’s analysts see -80.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.00% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.41. About 453,994 shares traded. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) has declined 73.52% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 73.52% the S&P500. Some Historical RYAM News: 15/05/2018 – Archer Capital Management Exits Position in Rayonier Advanced; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: MCGUIRE SEES RYAM UPSIDE TO $34-$61/SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS INC – COMPANY ANTICIPATES SPENDING APPROXIMATELY $45 MLN ON “HIGH-RETURN STRATEGIC PROJECTS” IN 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYAM); 07/05/2018 – Rayonier Advanced Materials 1Q EPS 38c; 17/04/2018 – CORRECT: MARCATO’S MCGUIRE DISCUSSING RAYONIER ADVANCED; 07/05/2018 – RAYONIER ADVANCED MATERIALS – ANTICIPATES CO WILL SPEND ABOUT $100 MLN TO $110 MLN IN MAINTENANCE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ACROSS ITS BUSINESSES IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Bowen Hanes & Company Buys 1.5% Position in Rayonier Advanced; 10/04/2018 Rayonier Advanced Materials Announces 2Q 2018 Div of $2.00/Share

Gms Inc (NYSE:GMS) had a decrease of 25.01% in short interest. GMS’s SI was 1.11 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 25.01% from 1.48M shares previously. With 591,100 avg volume, 2 days are for Gms Inc (NYSE:GMS)’s short sellers to cover GMS’s short positions. The SI to Gms Inc’s float is 3.4%. The stock increased 2.66% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $28.57. About 352,420 shares traded. GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) has declined 15.50% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GMS News: 15/03/2018 – Jam City Appoints Former Machine Zone GMs Nick Pavlich and Chris Ulm to Executive Team; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Gyp Holdings’s Dba Gms Inc. B1 Cfr; Rating Outlook Stable; 05/04/2018 – GMS INC – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $627 MLN; 05/04/2018 – GMS SECURED FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FOR TRANSACTION; 05/04/2018 – GMS INC – WILL ACQUIRE TITAN FROM TITAN’S CURRENT MANAGEMENT AND TORQUEST PARTNERS; 03/04/2018 – GMS – ACQUISITION OF 2 DISTRIBUTION BUSINESSES: GSD DISTRIBUTION OPERATIONS OF GRABBER CONSTRUCTION PRODUCTS, GSD ASSETS OF CMH DISTRIBUTING INC; 07/05/2018 – S&P REVISES GMS INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM CREDIT WATCH ‘DEV’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS GYP HOLDINGS’S DBA GMS B1 CFR; OUTLOOK STABLE; 05/04/2018 – GMS INC – HAS SECURED FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING FOR TRANSACTION; 12/04/2018 – GMS at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today

More notable recent GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, GMS (NYSE:GMS) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS): What Can We Expect From This High Growth Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “10 Cheap Stocks to Buy at Less Than 10x Forward Earnings – Investorplace.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “GM’s Domestic Sales Surged Last Quarter, Despite UAW Strike – The Motley Fool” published on October 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To GMS Inc.’s (NYSE:GMS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

GMS Inc. distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary interior construction products in North America. The company has market cap of $1.20 billion. The firm offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, such as suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and other commercial and institutional buildings. It has a 16.78 P/E ratio. It also distributes steel framing products, including steel tracks, studs, and various other steel products used to frame the interior walls of commercial or institutional buildings; and insulation, ready-mix joint compound, and various other interior construction products, as well as ancillary products, such as tools and safety products.

Among 3 analysts covering GMS (NYSE:GMS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. GMS has $3300 highest and $2000 lowest target. $28.33’s average target is -0.84% below currents $28.57 stock price. GMS had 4 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, May 16 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, September 4. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, August 30 report.