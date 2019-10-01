$0.07 EPS Expected for Keane Group, Inc. (FRAC); Vontobel Asset Management Has Cut Hdfc Bank LTD (HDB) Position By $18.66 Million

Analysts expect Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) to report $0.07 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.21 EPS change or 75.00% from last quarter’s $0.28 EPS. FRAC’s profit would be $7.35M giving it 20.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.06 EPS previously, Keane Group, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 6.77% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About 546,536 shares traded. Keane Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRAC) has declined 53.75% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.75% the S&P500. Some Historical FRAC News: 17/04/2018 – Soccer-Keane says Everton keeper Pickford can become world class; 09/05/2018 – Debbie L. Zumoff to Assume Executive Advisor Role at Keane; 31/05/2018 – KEANE: SYNCHRONY CONFIDENT IT CAN NAVIGATE RETAIL BANKRUPTCIES; 16/05/2018 – Bloomberg Big Decisions: Synchrony CEO Margaret Keane (Video); 15/05/2018 – Keane Group at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Keane Group Sees 2Q Rev $555M-$575M; 02/05/2018 – Keane Group 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 15/05/2018 – Stephen A Feinberg Buys New 34% Position in Keane Group; 05/05/2018 – However, not everyone was so supportive of Buffett’s response. “I don’t agree with that,” said Catherine Keane, a 67-year-old shareholder attending her first annual meeting; 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F

Vontobel Asset Management Inc decreased Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) stake by 6.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Vontobel Asset Management Inc sold 132,366 shares as Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB)’s stock declined 0.86%. The Vontobel Asset Management Inc holds 1.97 million shares with $278.29M value, down from 2.10M last quarter. Hdfc Bank Ltd now has $93.54 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.07. About 993,773 shares traded. HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) has risen 8.51% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.51% the S&P500. Some Historical HDB News: 13/04/2018 – HDFC BANK TO CONSIDER ISSUING PERPETUAL DEBT ON APRIL 21; 14/03/2018 – HDFC SEEKS TO RAISE UP TO INR40B VIA 7.90% 2019 BONDS; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK INTRODUCES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS; 18/04/2018 – HDFC STANDARD LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LTD HDFS.NS – MARCH QTR NET PREMIUM INCOME 8.90 BLN RUPEES VS 7.18 BLN RUPEES YR AGO; 08/03/2018 – HDFC BANK IS SAID TO ALSO CHOOSE EDELWEISS, IIFL, JM FINANCIAL; 30/05/2018 – HDFC Earnings Likely to Get a Boost on India’s Urbanization Push; 04/04/2018 – MPS LTD MPSL.NS SAYS HDFC TRUSTEE CO LTD CUTS STAKE IN CO BY 2 PCT TO 3.39 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – India Adds Lal PathLabs, Cuts HDFC; 16/04/2018 – HDFC SAYS AMC UNIT MADE PROFIT OF INR7.22B FOR FY18; 23/05/2018 – HDFC BANK LTD HDBK.NS SAYS HDFC BANK LAUNCHES DIGITAL LOANS AGAINST MUTUAL FUNDS

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 373,801 shares to 2.20 million valued at $553.09M in 2019Q2. It also upped Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) stake by 3.46 million shares and now owns 4.87 million shares. Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) was raised too.

Analysts await HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) to report earnings on October, 18. HDB’s profit will be $1.62 billion for 14.41 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by HDFC Bank Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.79% EPS growth.

