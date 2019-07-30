$0.07 EPS Expected for Just Energy Group Inc. (JE); Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC) SI Increased By 23.21%

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) had an increase of 23.21% in short interest. BMTC’s SI was 299,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 23.21% from 243,400 shares previously. With 42,700 avg volume, 7 days are for Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC)’s short sellers to cover BMTC’s short positions. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $37.36. About 6,352 shares traded. Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) has declined 18.77% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical BMTC News: 17/04/2018 – Tripp Lite Appoints Bryn Morgan as Vice President of International Business; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q Net Interest Income $37.4 Million; 20/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP BMTC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 02/04/2018 – Local Blogger, Bryn Nowell, Three Time Finalist for International Pet Industry Award; 01/05/2018 – Bryn Mawr Trust Acquires Domenick & Associates; 19/04/2018 – DJ Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMTC); 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 19/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank 1Q EPS 75c; 19/04/2018 – BRYN MAWR BANK CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.94; 09/04/2018 – Bryn Mawr Bank Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 333.33% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. JE’s profit would be $10.50M giving it 12.52 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.15 EPS previously, Just Energy Group Inc.’s analysts see -53.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.49% or $0.085 during the last trading session, reaching $3.505. About 274,118 shares traded. Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE:JE) has declined 10.59% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical JE News: 18/04/2018 – REG-JUST ENERGY GROUP INC. : Agreement; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC SAYS TO APPOINT PATRICK MCCULLOUGH AS PRESIDENT AND CEO; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY REPORTS FAVORABLE RENEGOTIATION OF CREDIT LINE; 20/03/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC – CO-CEOS DEBORAH MERRIL AND JAMES LEWIS TO REMAIN DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP 4Q EPS C$1.40; 27/03/2018 – REG-Just Energy Group Inc. Announces Closing of the Early Redemption of Its 5.75% Convertible Debentures Due September 2018; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY GROUP INC JE.TO – FACILITY SIZE WAS INCREASED TO $352.5 MLN FROM $342.5 MLN, WITH AN ACCORDION FOR JUST ENERGY TO DRAW UP TO $370 MLN; 17/05/2018 – LAKEHOUSE PLC LAKE.L SAYS ACQUISITION OF JUST ENERGY SOLUTIONS LTD; 17/05/2018 – Lakehouse plc Acquisition of Just Energy Solutions Ltd; 18/04/2018 – JUST ENERGY FACILITY RAISED TO $352.5M FROM $342.5M

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. The company has market cap of $752.70 million. It accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings, NOW accounts, and market rate accounts. It has a 12.57 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s loan and lease portfolio comprises commercial and residential mortgage construction, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines and loans; and leasing services.

Investors sentiment is 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 8 investors sold Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation shares while 43 reduced holdings. only 18 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 14.88 million shares or 0.87% more from 14.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) or 9,882 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 0% or 17,127 shares. Dean Associate Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) or 130,896 shares. Guyasuta Advsrs reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). 13,602 were accumulated by Millennium Limited Liability Company. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 4,155 shares. 472,879 were accumulated by State Street. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc reported 155,355 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 2,937 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 8,537 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru has invested 0.19% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Northern Trust Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC) for 253,170 shares. First Ltd Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation (NASDAQ:BMTC). Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited stated it has 70,019 shares.

Just Energy Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity, natural gas, and renewable energy solutions in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, and Japan. The company has market cap of $525.90 million. It operates through Consumer Energy and Commercial Energy divisions. It has a 1.99 P/E ratio. The firm offers various home and business energy solutions, including long-term fixed-price, variable-price, and flat-bill solutions to residential and commercial customers.