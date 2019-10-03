$0.07 EPS Expected for Issuer Direct (ISDR); Shorts at Moneygram International (MGI) Raised By 23.45%

Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) had an increase of 23.45% in short interest. MGI’s SI was 4.42M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 23.45% from 3.58 million shares previously. With 2.44 million avg volume, 2 days are for Moneygram International Inc (NASDAQ:MGI)’s short sellers to cover MGI’s short positions. The SI to Moneygram International Inc’s float is 16.04%. The stock increased 11.97% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $3.93. About 1.61 million shares traded. MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) has declined 62.77% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.77% the S&P500. Some Historical MGI News: 20/04/2018 – DJ MoneyGram International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MGI); 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of MoneyGram International, Inc. Investors (MGI); 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Buys 1% of MoneyGram; 29/05/2018 – MoneyGram Launches Money Transfer Service to All Bank Accounts in Ghana; 07/05/2018 – Moneygram Sees FY18 Constant Currency Revenue to Fall 4%-6%; 03/04/2018 – Walmart to expand cash transfers with MoneyGram partnership; 07/05/2018 – MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL INC MGI.O – FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS IS EXPECTED TO DECLINE BETWEEN 8% AND 10%; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in MoneyGram; 16/03/2018 – MONEYGRAM 4Q REV. $408.2M, EST. $404.8M; 03/04/2018 – MoneyGram and Walmart Launch Walmart2World, Powered by MoneyGram

Analysts expect Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) to report $0.07 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 16.67% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. ISDR’s profit would be $271,427 giving it 37.50 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, Issuer Direct Corporation’s analysts see -22.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $10.5. About 32,083 shares traded or 123.03% up from the average. Issuer Direct Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) has declined 47.60% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ISDR News: 28/03/2018 Issuer Direct at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 23/04/2018 – DJ Issuer Direct Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISDR)

MoneyGram International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $244.14 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. It currently has negative earnings. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers.

