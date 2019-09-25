$-0.07 EPS Expected for CyberOptics (CYBE); J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Analysts expect CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report $-0.07 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 146.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. After having $0.06 EPS previously, CyberOptics Corporation’s analysts see -216.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $14.8. About 22,916 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE); 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Among 2 analysts covering Wetherspoon J D PLC (LON:JDW), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wetherspoon J D PLC has GBX 1750 highest and GBX 1300 lowest target. GBX 1600’s average target is 5.47% above currents GBX 1517 stock price. Wetherspoon J D PLC had 21 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Peel Hunt maintained J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) on Friday, April 12 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Berenberg with “Buy” on Monday, September 23. Peel Hunt maintained J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) rating on Friday, September 13. Peel Hunt has “Hold” rating and GBX 1450 target. See J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) latest ratings:

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company has market cap of 1.59 billion GBP. As of July 24, 2017, it operated 895 pubs. It has a 21.99 P/E ratio.

The stock decreased 1.62% or GBX 25 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 1517. About 18,315 shares traded. J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW) has 0.00% since September 25, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $105.66 million. The company's sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 33.87 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.