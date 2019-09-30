$-0.07 EPS Expected for CyberOptics (CYBE); Gemphire Therapeutics (GEMP) Shorts Increased By 30.43%

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP) had an increase of 30.43% in short interest. GEMP’s SI was 516,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 30.43% from 396,300 shares previously. With 75,200 avg volume, 7 days are for Gemphire Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GEMP)’s short sellers to cover GEMP’s short positions. The SI to Gemphire Therapeutics Inc’s float is 5.06%. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.0021 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3922. About 60,145 shares traded. Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) has declined 91.55% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 91.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GEMP News: 19/03/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics at Investor Day Hosted By H.C. Wainwright; 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Steven Gullans, Ph.D., as President and Chief Executive Officer; 10/05/2018 – Sphera Funds Buys New 3.4% Position in Gemphire Therapeutics; 03/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Announces the Appointment of Steven Gullans, Ph.D., as Pres and CEO; 18/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Provides the American Liver Foundation an Educational Grant in Support of Disease State Awareness for Pediatric NAFLD; 18/05/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Provides the American Liver Foundation an Educational Grant in Support of Disease State Awareness for Ped; 15/03/2018 GEMPHIRE THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.63; 12/04/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics Reports Inducement Grant Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(C)(4); 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys 1.7% Position in Gemphire Therapeutics; 15/03/2018 – Gemphire Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 63c

Analysts expect CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) to report $-0.07 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 146.67% from last quarter’s $0.15 EPS. After having $0.06 EPS previously, CyberOptics Corporation’s analysts see -216.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $14.35. About 20,270 shares traded. CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) has declined 28.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBE News: 19/04/2018 – CyberOptics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – CYBEROPTICS CORP – QTRLY REVENUE $14.1 MLN VS $11.9 MLN; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 24/04/2018 – CyberOptics 1Q Rev $14.1M; 04/04/2018 CyberOptics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Essex Investment Buys New 1.3% Position in CyberOptics; 22/04/2018 – DJ CyberOptics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYBE)

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $8,740 activity. On Wednesday, May 1 the insider Kulkarni Subodh K bought $8,740.

CyberOptics Corporation is a developer and maker of high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $102.45 million. The company's sensors are being used in general purpose metrology and 3D scanning, surface mount technology , and semiconductor markets to improve yields and productivity. It has a 32.84 P/E ratio. It offers SMT electronic assembly alignment sensor products, including LaserAlign sensors for incorporation into pick-and-place machines; BoardAlign Camera that identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board and aligns the board in the pick-and-place machine prior to component placement; and InPrinter Inspection Camera, which identifies fiducial markings on a circuit board to ensure accurate board registration prior to placement of solder paste.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.37, from 2.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 4 investors sold CyberOptics Corporation shares while 20 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 4.24 million shares or 1.43% more from 4.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. D E Shaw Com has 0% invested in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). The Texas-based Stephens Management Gru Incorporated Ltd Co has invested 0.07% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Northern Trust has invested 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). The United Kingdom-based River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.26% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 7,720 shares. The Minnesota-based Mairs And has invested 0.05% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE). Morgan Stanley holds 0% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) or 7,725 shares. Apis Capital Advsr Limited Liability owns 160,000 shares. Marshall Wace Llp owns 48,457 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc accumulated 0% or 16,616 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board, Wisconsin-based fund reported 125,685 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd reported 34,273 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 28,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penbrook Ltd Company stated it has 98,060 shares. Cadence Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.18% in CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE).

More notable recent CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Improve Its Returns? – Yahoo Finance” on September 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Introducing CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE), The Stock That Zoomed 100% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does CyberOptics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CYBE) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Despite Its High P/E Ratio, Is CyberOptics Corporation (NASDAQ:CYBE) Still Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CyberOptics revises revenue outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

More notable recent Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Enanta Aces Midstage NASH Study, Takeda’s Ulcerative Colitis Drug Found Superior To AbbVie’s, Decision Day For J&J – Yahoo Finance” on September 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: ESMO Conference Gets Underway, J&J’s Darzalex Snags Another Approval, Kaleido Biosciences CFO To Leave – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Puma Leaps, Aerie Borrows, Hepion Back In Nasdaq’s Good Books – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gemphire Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GEMP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gemphire Therapeutics Inc.’s (NASDAQ:GEMP) Path To Profitability – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gemphire And Gemcabene: Closure And The End – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Gemphire Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia cardiovascular disease and nonalcoholic fatty liver disease/non-alcoholic steatohepatitis . The company has market cap of $5.83 million. It is developing gemcabene (CI-1027), an oral therapy for patients who are unable to achieve normal levels of LDL-C or triglycerides with currently approved therapies, primarily statin therapy and for those patients who present with NASH. It currently has negative earnings.