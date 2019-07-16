$0.07 EPS Expected for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE); Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Has Decreased By $3.89 Million Its Conocophillips (COP) Holding

Analysts expect Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.33 EPS change or 126.92% from last quarter’s $-0.26 EPS. CNNE’s profit would be $5.06 million giving it 101.93 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Cannae Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.69% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $28.54. About 118,171 shares traded. Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) has risen 26.43% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CNNE News: 14/03/2018 – Cannae Holdings 4Q Loss/Shr 7c; 26/03/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Ceridian’s Filing of a Registration Statement on Form S-1; 12/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Ceridian’s Launch of Initial Public Offering; 14/03/2018 – Cannae Holdings 4Q Rev $317.4M; 14/03/2018 CANNAE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.07; 26/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings, Inc. Announces Pricing of Ceridian’s Initial Public Offering; 12/04/2018 – CERIDIAN: THL/CANNAE TO PURCHASE $100M SHRS IN PLACEMENT; 23/04/2018 – Cannae Holdings Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s affirms Ceridian HCM’s B3 CFR and revises outlook to positive on announced plans for IPO; rates new term loan and revolver at B3; 14/05/2018 – Dragoneer Investment Group Buys 3.6% of Cannae Holdings Inc

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 74.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 58,970 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 8.47%. The Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc holds 20,429 shares with $1.36 million value, down from 79,399 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $68.55 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.80% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.65. About 4.57M shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 10.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips Expands $2 Billion Venezuela Fight to U.K., Asia; 02/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS RECENTLY BOUGHT ACREAGE IN CANADA FOR $120M; 06/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS HEAD ECONOMIST HELEN CURRIE SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK; 05/04/2018 – Cenovus ropes in oil industry veteran from Husky Energy as CFO; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 23/03/2018 – Moody’s: Positive Outlook Reflects ConocoPhillips’ Significant Progress Toward Debt Reduction; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS DID NOT RECEIVE A DIVIDEND FROM AUSTRALIA PACIFIC LNG IN FIRST QUARTER; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘NOT CLOSE’ TO RECOUPING $2 BILLION FROM PDVSA PDVSA.UL; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The company has market cap of $2.06 billion. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It has a 60.34 P/E ratio. It takes both minority and majority stakes.

Among 5 analysts covering ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips had 15 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of COP in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Overweight” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8100 target. Mizuho upgraded ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) on Wednesday, June 26 to “Buy” rating. As per Tuesday, July 9, the company rating was maintained by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Morgan Stanley. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of COP in report on Monday, February 4 to “Buy” rating. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Societe Generale.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold COP shares while 474 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 344 raised stakes. 780.75 million shares or 2.69% less from 802.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.27% stake. Btr Mngmt invested in 6,849 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0.29% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Finance Corp In accumulated 0.09% or 1,840 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt has 0.57% invested in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) for 1.11M shares. 32,246 are owned by Legacy Capital Partners Inc. First Heartland Consultants stated it has 3,594 shares. Peoples Fincl reported 12,857 shares stake. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.01% stake. Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 0.64% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Neville Rodie & Shaw invested 0.34% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Sandy Spring State Bank reported 0.31% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). 16,156 were accumulated by Livingston Gp Asset Mgmt (Operating As Southport Capital Management). Ajo Limited Partnership invested 1.42% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

