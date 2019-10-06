$0.07 EPS Expected for B2Gold Corp. (BTG); Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF)

Among 2 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Raymond James Financial has $9700 highest and $8600 lowest target. $91.67’s average target is 16.60% above currents $78.62 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 7 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 19 by Citigroup. On Monday, April 15 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, October 1 by Credit Suisse. See Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) latest ratings:

02/10/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

01/10/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral Old Target: $101.0000 New Target: $97.0000 Maintain

19/09/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87.0000 New Target: $86.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Citigroup New Target: $92.0000 95.0000

11/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

19/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

15/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $87 New Target: $93 Maintain

Analysts expect B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) to report $0.07 EPS on November, 5.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. BTG’s profit would be $72.11 million giving it 12.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, B2Gold Corp.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.71% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $3.41. About 4.12M shares traded. B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) has risen 28.74% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTG News: 20/03/2018 – on B2Gold Earn-In Agreement; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD SAYS DETAILS OF PROPOSED MINING CODE & TIMING NOT KNOWN; 16/05/2018 – B2Gold Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – B2GOLD 1Q ADJ EPS 6C, EST. 7C; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Gold Adds Glencore, Cuts B2Gold; 20/03/2018 – B2Gold Responds to News Regarding New Mali Mining Code; 23/03/2018 – B2Gold has filed its Form 40-F; 20/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP -BELIEVE CO’S INTERESTS IN FEKOLA MINE ARE PROTECTED & ANY AMENDMENTS IN A NEW MINING CODE WILL NOT APPLY TO FEKOLA WITHOUT CO’S AGREEMENT; 18/04/2018 – B2Gold Announces Positive Exploration Drill Results from Fekola North Extension Zone and Resource lnfill Drilling; 15/03/2018 – B2GOLD CORP – BEGINNING IN 2018, ON AVERAGE OVER NEXT THREE YEARS, COMPANY IS PROJECTING PER ANNUM GOLD SALES REVENUES OF APPROXIMATELY $1.2 BLN

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 30 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 140 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 92.55 million shares or 2.04% less from 94.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 3,251 shares. Adage Cap Prns Grp Llc invested in 0.03% or 165,500 shares. Cwm stated it has 125 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rmb Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 9,117 shares. Private Capital Llc has 1.88% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Public Sector Pension Board holds 0.01% or 16,479 shares. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability, New York-based fund reported 280,639 shares. 350,270 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. Lpl Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 558 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Incorporated owns 208,832 shares. Robecosam Ag owns 1,650 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.03% stake. Zebra Cap Limited Liability stated it has 3,011 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Parametric Ltd stated it has 433,821 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 1.28% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $78.62. About 774,631 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $11.00 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 11.14 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Finland. The company has market cap of $3.51 billion. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 310 P/E ratio. The company's production properties include the La Libertad mine with an exploitation concession covering an area of 10,950 hectares and the El Limon mine covering an area of 12,000 hectares located in Nicaragua; the Masbate mine covering an area of approximately 15,209 hectares located in the Philippines; and the Otjikoto mine covering an area of 6,933.99 hectares located in Namibia.