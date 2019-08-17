$-0.07 EPS Expected for Aurania Resources Ltd. (ARU); Pointstate Capital LP Lifted By $228.16 Million Its Adobe (ADBE) Position

Pointstate Capital Lp increased Adobe Inc (ADBE) stake by 161.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pointstate Capital Lp acquired 857,743 shares as Adobe Inc (ADBE)’s stock rose 5.47%. The Pointstate Capital Lp holds 1.39 million shares with $370.13M value, up from 531,166 last quarter. Adobe Inc now has $139.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.69 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 12/03/2018 – PCM Named Adobe 2017 Americas Partner of the Year; 27/03/2018 – Search Discovery Releases New Tools to Optimize the Adobe Launch Experience; 26/03/2018 – EPAM Showcases Solutions at Adobe Summit That Accelerate Time to Market and Drive Revenue; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Acquire Magento Commerce; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $250 FROM $225; RATING OUTPERFORM; 27/03/2018 – Publicis Groupe Named 2018 Adobe Experience Cloud Partner of the Year; 05/04/2018 – Adobe Systems Names John Murphy Exec VP, Chief Financial Officer; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility

Analysts expect Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU) to report $-0.07 EPS on August, 27.After having $-0.17 EPS previously, Aurania Resources Ltd.’s analysts see -58.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.7. About 15,866 shares traded. Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU) has 0.00% since August 17, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Switzerland. The company has market cap of $94.29 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, uranium, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s flagship asset is the Lost Cities Â– Cutucu Project, which is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 7.17% above currents $287.45 stock price. Adobe Systems had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Barclays Capital. On Monday, March 18 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Barclays Capital. Argus Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $320 target in Thursday, June 20 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by Stephens. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 13.

Pointstate Capital Lp decreased General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) stake by 94,976 shares to 945,724 valued at $35.09M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) stake by 790,000 shares and now owns 100,000 shares. T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) was reduced too.

