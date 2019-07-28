$0.07 EPS Expected for Argonaut Gold Inc. (AR); LEND LEASE CORPORATION LTD ORD ORDINARY (LLESF) Shorts Lowered By 12.41%

Analysts expect Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $0.05 EPS. T_AR’s profit would be $12.47M giving it 8.75 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Argonaut Gold Inc.’s analysts see 600.00% EPS growth. It closed at $2.45 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AR News: 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 25/04/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 38C; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS LOOKING TO SELF-SOURCE SAND; 18/04/2018 – Antero Midstream and AMGP Announce First Quarter 2018 Distributions; 26/04/2018 – ANTERO’S MARCELLUS LIQUIDS WELLS ARE EVEN STRONGER THAN UTICA; 24/04/2018 – Antero Resources Short-Interest Ratio Rises 10% to 11 Days; 25/04/2018 – Antero Resources 1Q Rev $1.03B; 26/03/2018 – ANTERO RESOURCES CORP AR.N SAYS HAVE ALL COMPLETION CREW SERVICE NEEDS ‘LOCKED DOWN’ FOR NEXT YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Antero Resources Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

LEND LEASE CORPORATION LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:LLESF) had a decrease of 12.41% in short interest. LLESF’s SI was 86,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.41% from 99,100 shares previously. With 1,200 avg volume, 72 days are for LEND LEASE CORPORATION LTD ORD ORDINARY (OTCMKTS:LLESF)’s short sellers to cover LLESF’s short positions. It closed at $8.75 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 28, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

LendLease Group provides property and infrastructure solutions in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company has market cap of $5.99 billion. It operates through three divisions: Development, Construction, and Investments. It has a 8.7 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the development of communities, inner city mixed use developments, and apartments, as well as retirement, retail, and commercial assets; and social and economic infrastructures.