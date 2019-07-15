$-0.07 EPS Expected for Ardmore Shipping (ASC); Meridian Bioscience (VIVO) Sentiment Is 1.74

Meridian Bioscience Inc (VIVO) investors sentiment increased to 1.74 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 87 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 50 cut down and sold stock positions in Meridian Bioscience Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 38.62 million shares, up from 38.14 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Meridian Bioscience Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 36 Increased: 68 New Position: 19.

Analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) to report $-0.07 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 72.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.08 EPS previously, Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.76% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 154,807 shares traded. Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) has declined 10.24% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ASC News: 17/05/2018 – CENTREX METALS – SIGNED NON-BINDING MOU WITH GUJARAT STATE FERTILISERS & CHEMICALS FOR SUPPLY OF PRODUCT FROM ARDMORE PHOSPHATE ROCK PROJECT; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery County; 11/04/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Corporation Announces Financial Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 26/04/2018 – Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection in Ardmore to Host Special Tasting with Prosecco Maker; 09/04/2018 – Lisa Vanderpump to Sign Bottles of Signature Rosé at Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection Store in Ardmore, Montgomery; 02/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping 1Q Rev $50.5M; 23/05/2018 – Ardmore Shipping Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ardmore Roderick and Sargent & Lundy Launch Engineering Partnership

Systematic Financial Management Lp holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Brown Capital Management Llc owns 3.63 million shares or 0.65% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Verity Asset Management Inc. has 0.48% invested in the company for 23,758 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Connors Investor Services Inc has invested 0.41% in the stock. Secor Capital Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 107,579 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $136,386 activity.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc., a life science company, develops, makes, distributes, and sells diagnostic test kits primarily for various gastrointestinal, viral, respiratory, and parasitic infectious diseases worldwide. The company has market cap of $478.29 million. The firm operates through Diagnostics and Life Science divisions. It has a 17.53 P/E ratio. The Diagnostics segment offers testing platforms and technologies, including isothermal DNA amplification under the illumigene brand; rapid immunoassays, a single-use immunoassays that can be used in point-of-care settings under the TRU, ImmunoCard, and ImmunoCard STAT! brand names; enzyme-linked immunoassays under the Premier brand; and anodic stripping voltammetry, an electrical chemical sensor platform for quantitative determination under the LeadCare brand.

Analysts await Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.10 earnings per share, down 44.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.18 per share. VIVO’s profit will be $4.26M for 28.05 P/E if the $0.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.19 actual earnings per share reported by Meridian Bioscience, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -47.37% negative EPS growth.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals through product and chemical tankers worldwide. The company has market cap of $271.73 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm operated 27 vessels. It currently has negative earnings. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.