$0.07 EPS Expected for AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (AACAY); Oz Management LP Has Trimmed By $1.01 Million Its Gtt Communications (GTT) Position

Oz Management Lp decreased Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) stake by 42.29% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Oz Management Lp sold 29,600 shares as Gtt Communications Inc (GTT)’s stock declined 70.44%. The Oz Management Lp holds 40,400 shares with $1.40M value, down from 70,000 last quarter. Gtt Communications Inc now has $656.76 million valuation. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.76. About 550,139 shares traded. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms GTT Comms ‘B’ Rtg; Otlk Negative; Debt Rated ‘B’; 26/04/2018 – REG-GTT : Notice regarding availability of explanatory documentation related to the combined shareholders’ meeting to be held on May 17, 2018; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Assigns GTT Communications, Inc. First-Time ‘B’ IDR; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 23/04/2018 – DJ GTT Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GTT); 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 12/04/2018 – GTT 1Q REVENUE RISES 12% TO EU64.2M; 10/04/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS SCHEDULED IN MARCH 2020; 03/05/2018 – GTT Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 69c; 30/05/2018 – REG-GTT: Main terms and conditions of the share buy-back programme

Analysts expect AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to report $0.07 EPS on August, 28.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 12.50% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. AACAY’s profit would be $89.32M giving it 17.82 P/E if the $0.07 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, AAC Technologies Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.99. About 46,623 shares traded. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:AACAY) has 0.00% since August 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts await GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) to report earnings on August, 8 before the open. They expect $-0.05 EPS, up 88.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.42 per share. After $-0.28 actual EPS reported by GTT Communications, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -82.14% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering GTT Communications (NYSE:GTT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. GTT Communications had 6 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Craig Hallum. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer.

Oz Management Lp increased New Age Beverages Corp stake by 229,300 shares to 236,300 valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NASDAQ:NXPI) stake by 3.54 million shares and now owns 3.57 million shares. J2 Global Inc (Prn) was raised too.

