$-0.06 EPS Expected for Wow Unlimited Media Inc. (WOW); Grainger W W (GWW) Has 0.92 Sentiment

Grainger W W Inc (GWW) investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.18, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 203 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 221 sold and decreased stakes in Grainger W W Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 43.13 million shares, down from 46.01 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Grainger W W Inc in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 3 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 31 Reduced: 190 Increased: 133 New Position: 70.

Wow Unlimited Media Inc., together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes animated content for film, television, and online distribution channels in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $16.19 million. The Company’s principal assets include Frederator Networks, a digital animation network based in New York and Los Angeles, consisting of Frederator Studios, an animation production company, as well as video on demand channels on digital platforms; and Mainframe Studios, a multifaceted animation production studio. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Rainmaker Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Wow Unlimited Media Inc. in December 2016.

Analysts await W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $4.49 EPS, up 7.16% or $0.30 from last year’s $4.19 per share. GWW’s profit will be $245.02M for 14.74 P/E if the $4.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by W.W. Grainger, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Longview Partners (Guernsey) Ltd holds 5.4% of its portfolio in W.W. Grainger, Inc. for 3.41 million shares. Mu Investments Co. Ltd. owns 19,000 shares or 3.6% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Coho Partners Ltd. has 3.29% invested in the company for 484,827 shares. The Texas-based Fruth Investment Management has invested 2.79% in the stock. Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 814,846 shares.

W.W. Grainger, Inc. distributes maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and other related services and products that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $14.45 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and Canada. It has a 18.12 P/E ratio. The firm offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, building and home inspection supplies, vehicle and fleet components, and various other products.