$-0.06 EPS Expected for VersaPay (VPY); Profile of 2 Analysts Covering Oshkosh (OSK)

Analysts expect VersaPay Corporation (CVE:VPY) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 40.00% from last quarter’s $-0.1 EPS. After having $-0.07 EPS previously, VersaPay Corporation’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.95. About 66,900 shares traded. VersaPay Corporation (CVE:VPY) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 5 analysts covering Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Oshkosh had 7 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Wednesday, May 1. Evercore downgraded Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Friday, May 31 to “In-Line” rating. Bank of America upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $86 target in Thursday, January 31 report. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Monday, March 18 with “Buy”. See Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) latest ratings:

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $83.0000 New Target: $79.0000 Downgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $80.0000 New Target: $85.0000 Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral New Target: $85.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $90 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

31/01/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $86 Upgrade

VersaPay Corporation, a financial technology company, provides cloud invoicing, accounts receivable management, and payment solutions for businesses in Canada and the United States. The company has market cap of $84.52 million. The firm offers ARC, a business to business solution that delivers capabilities in areas, such as invoice presentment, collaboration and collection, electronic payment, cash application, and A/R insight; PayPort, a cloud credit card and electronic funds transfer service; and Gateway that allows third party technology partners to connect to PayPort through a secure application program interface and offer the service as part of their own service offering. It currently has negative earnings. It serves transportation and logistics, media, commercial real estate, manufacturing, business services, and wholesale and distribution industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 25 investors sold Oshkosh Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 60.16 million shares or 2.34% less from 61.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.03% or 14,331 shares. Raymond James Fincl Service Inc stated it has 24,611 shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management L P holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 194,360 shares. Balyasny Asset Management holds 0.01% or 26,688 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Advsrs Adv owns 12,391 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advsrs Limited Co has 0% invested in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) for 6,152 shares. 4,722 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Connecticut-based Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp owns 44,248 shares. Alpha Windward Lc reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). 28,354 are owned by Sg Americas Securities Ltd. New York-based M&T Savings Bank has invested 0% in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK). Wellington Management Gru Llp owns 100,912 shares. Paloma Partners Mngmt has 13,019 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company has market cap of $5.88 billion. The companyÂ’s Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and tele handlers for use in construction, agricultural, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. It has a 11.3 P/E ratio. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation; and chassis and service parts sales.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $5.09 million activity. Shares for $373,300 were sold by Cortina Ignacio A on Friday, February 1. Sagehorn David M. had sold 29,200 shares worth $2.31 million. Jones Wilson R also sold $1.26M worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) shares. Nerenhausen Frank R. also sold $743,400 worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Friday, February 1.