$-0.06 EPS Expected for Under Armour, Inc. (UAA); Peconic Partners Raised Mastec (MTZ) Position By $211.70 Million

Peconic Partners Llc increased Mastec Inc (MTZ) stake by 882074% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Peconic Partners Llc acquired 4.41 million shares as Mastec Inc (MTZ)’s stock rose 10.53%. The Peconic Partners Llc holds 4.41 million shares with $212.16M value, up from 500 last quarter. Mastec Inc now has $3.88B valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $50.86. About 364,322 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC INCREASING 2018 ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REV., EPS; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2018 Adj EPS $3.65; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Rev $1.78B; 21/03/2018 – MasTec at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT $1.03, EST. $1.02; 29/03/2018 – MASTEC AUTHORIZES AN ADDED $100M SHARE BUYBACK PLAN; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report $-0.06 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $0.05 EPS previously, Under Armour, Inc.’s analysts see -220.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $27.36. About 2.44 million shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has risen 15.84% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.41% the S&P500. Some Historical UAA News: 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR SAYS DATA SECURITY ISSUE HAS AFFECTED 150M USERS; 01/05/2018 – Under Armour 1Q Loss $30.2M; 16/04/2018 – Under Armour Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 13/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR INC UAA.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $18 TARGET PRICE; 02/04/2018 – Under Armour: Bad News At Two Retailers — Barrons.com; 29/03/2018 – UNDER ARMOUR – WORKING WITH LEADING DATA SECURITY FIRMS TO ASSIST IN ITS INVESTIGATION, AND ALSO COORDINATING WITH LAW ENFORCEMENT AUTHORITIES; 29/03/2018 – Under Armour Discloses MyFitnessPal Data Breach — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Under Armour Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UAA); 01/05/2018 – Under Armour 1Q Rev $1.19B

Among 2 analysts covering Under Armour (NYSE:UAA), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Under Armour had 3 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 10 by Citigroup.

Under Armour, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company has market cap of $11.63 billion. The firm offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes. It has a 1954.29 P/E ratio. It also provides various footwear products, including running, basketball, cleated, slides and performance training, and outdoor footwear.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold MTZ shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 70.24 million shares or 12.19% more from 62.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion holds 133,727 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Endurance Wealth Incorporated owns 600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) or 52,896 shares. Moreover, Manufacturers Life The has 0.01% invested in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) for 140,432 shares. Aviance Cap Management Lc reported 2,530 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 9,530 shares. Mckinley Capital Ltd Liability Company Delaware accumulated 1,672 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hood River Cap Mngmt Llc reported 2.02% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 16,514 shares. Parametric Port Associates Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 164,923 shares. 1,000 were reported by Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. Sir Lp stated it has 0.05% in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ). Sei Investments has 208,296 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Element Capital Management Limited, New York-based fund reported 4,927 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt, Colorado-based fund reported 36,857 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering MasTec (NYSE:MTZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. MasTec had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. As per Tuesday, March 5, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. The stock of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) earned “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, March 12. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Monday, March 4 report. Robert W. Baird maintained MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) rating on Monday, March 4. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $52 target.

Peconic Partners Llc decreased Dycom Inds Inc (NYSE:DY) stake by 50,000 shares to 6,000 valued at $276,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 7,275 shares and now owns 2,275 shares. Sba Communications Corp New (Put) was reduced too.