$-0.06 EPS Expected for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ); Ameren (AEE) Had 1 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Ameren (NYSE:AEE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ameren has $77 highest and $69 lowest target. $76’s average target is -0.21% below currents $76.16 stock price. Ameren had 9 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $77 target in Monday, February 11 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold”. On Friday, February 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold”. See Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) latest ratings:

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

15/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $75 Maintain

09/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

22/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Hold New Target: $73 Maintain

12/02/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $66 New Target: $69 Maintain

11/02/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $73 New Target: $77 Maintain

Analysts expect Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) to report $-0.06 EPS on July, 15.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 100.00% from last quarter’s $-0.03 EPS. After having $-0.03 EPS previously, Trilogy Metals Inc.’s analysts see 100.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.78. About 105,310 shares traded. Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) has risen 101.61% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 97.18% the S&P500.

More notable recent Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Trilogy Metals Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Trilogy Metals Receives $10 Million from the Exercise of Warrrants – PRNewswire” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Trilogy Metals Provides Update on Project Activities – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Trilogy Metals Announces Election of Directors and Appoints Janice Stairs as Chair of the Board – Yahoo Finance” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trilogy Metals Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Trilogy Metals Inc., a base metals exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $388.39 million. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects, which include the Arctic copper-zinc-lead-gold-silver project; and the Bornite deposit, a carbonate-hosted copper deposit covering an area of approximately 352,943 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as NovaCopper Inc. and changed its name to Trilogy Metals Inc. in September 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold Ameren Corporation shares while 151 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 173.25 million shares or 1.62% less from 176.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 29,809 are owned by Pnc Financial Gru. Brown Advisory has 4,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 11,000 were accumulated by Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Vaughan Nelson Inv Mgmt Lp owns 569,765 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt accumulated 629 shares or 0% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.06% or 47,594 shares in its portfolio. Terril Brothers Incorporated invested in 22,285 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested in 12,900 shares. Prudential Financial accumulated 242,792 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 3,488 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. First City Mgmt Inc has 3,500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement reported 0.14% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Mirae Asset Invests Ltd has 0.02% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $18.71 billion. It operates through four divisions: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It has a 21.9 P/E ratio. The firm is involved in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas transmission and distribution businesses.

More notable recent Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ameren Corporation (AEE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ameren Missouri requests rate decrease for customers – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Mark Twain Transmission Project achieves major milestone – PRNewswire” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.