$-0.06 EPS Expected for TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP); Rockshelter Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Trinseo Sa (TSE) Position

Rockshelter Capital Management Llc decreased Trinseo Sa (TSE) stake by 21.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Rockshelter Capital Management Llc sold 23,982 shares as Trinseo Sa (TSE)’s stock declined 10.35%. The Rockshelter Capital Management Llc holds 87,010 shares with $3.94M value, down from 110,992 last quarter. Trinseo Sa now has $1.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 18,358 shares traded. Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has declined 46.65% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TSE News: 25/05/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO 1Q ADJ EPS $2.76, EST. $2.60; 26/04/2018 – Trinseo Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Trinseo To Ba3; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q Net $93M; 02/05/2018 – TRINSEO SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.10 TO $2.28, EST. $2.18; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo Sees 2Q EPS $2.10-EPS $2.28; 08/05/2018 – Trinseo at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 Trinseo Invites Extruders to Experience the MAGNUM™ ABS Difference; 02/05/2018 – Trinseo 1Q Adj EPS $2.76

Analysts expect TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $-0.13 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, TerraForm Power, Inc.’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 28,760 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 54.72% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER FULL-YEAR EPS LOSS $1.65; 21/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER – ON MAY 16, GOT NASDAQ LETTER INDICATING IT NO LONGER COMPLIED WITH A LISTING RULE DUE TO FAILURE TO TIMELY FILE ITS FORM 10-Q; 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 29/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER REGISTERS $600M SHRS SHELF FOR HLDRS; 08/03/2018 – REFILE-TERRAFORM POWER INC – REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $136 MLN VS $135 MLN – SEC FILING (ADDS DROPPED WORD ‘MLN’); 04/04/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC TERP.O : RBC STARTS WITH OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $13; 02/05/2018 – TERRAFORM: REPOWERINGS `PREDICATED’ ON OBTAINING L-T CONTRACTS; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – ADJ REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $148 MLN VS $140 MLN FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016; 29/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER HAD FILED FOR $400M SHRS SHELF FOR HLDRS; 21/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Reports Receipt of Nasdaq Letter

More notable recent TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Stocks to Supplement Your Social Security Income – Nasdaq” published on July 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TerraForm Power to Acquire Large-Scale U.S. Distributed Generation Platform – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” published on July 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets. The company has market cap of $3.27 billion. As of December 31, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.4 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.

Among 5 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. TerraForm Power had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Buy”. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 32.50% or $0.78 from last year’s $2.4 per share. TSE’s profit will be $66.17 million for 5.49 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by Trinseo S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 48.62% EPS growth.

More notable recent Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “CNBCâ€™s Pete And Jon Najarian On Their New NYSE-Traded Cannabis ETF: â€˜Itâ€™s Going To Be A $1-Billion ETFâ€™ – Forbes” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Will HEXO’s NYSE Transfer Cause Commotion? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), The Stock That Dropped 42% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” published on May 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “1 Top Cannabis Stock You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Trinseo (NYSE:TSE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trinseo had 7 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Buy” rating.