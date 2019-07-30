$0.06 EPS Expected for Switch, Inc. (SWCH); Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ) SI Decreased By 0.43%

Analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 7 after the close.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. SWCH’s profit would be $14.70M giving it 56.67 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Switch, Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $13.6. About 598,133 shares traded. Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has declined 20.81% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWCH News: 14/05/2018 – Switch 1Q EPS 2c; 02/04/2018 – Switch 4Q Loss $67M; 10/05/2018 – Switch: Sells Out 90% of 2nd Sector of Pyramid Data Center Ahead of Schedule; 14/05/2018 – SWITCH 1Q REV. $97.7M, EST. $99.9M; 15/05/2018 – Switch Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – SWITCH 1Q EPS 2.0C; 22/05/2018 – Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Announces Investigation into Switch, Inc. (SWCH); 02/04/2018 – SWITCH SEES 2018 REVENUE $423M TO $440M, EST. $431.4M; 02/04/2018 – SWITCH INC – NEW AGREEMENT WITH RACKSPACE TO DELIVER RACKSPACE PRIVATE CLOUD SOLUTIONS AND CONNECTIVITY TO MANAGED PUBLIC CLOUD SOLUTIONS; 13/04/2018 – Robbins Arroyo LLP Is Investigating the Officers and Directors of Switch, Inc. (SWCH) on Behalf of Shareholders

Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ) had a decrease of 0.43% in short interest. QQQ's SI was 44.89 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.43% from 45.08 million shares previously. With 29.67 million avg volume, 2 days are for Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ:QQQ)'s short sellers to cover QQQ's short positions. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 20.45 million shares traded. Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) has risen 7.86% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.43% the S&P500.

2019-07-30

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company has market cap of $3.33 billion. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. It has a 215.87 P/E ratio.

