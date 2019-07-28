$0.06 EPS Expected for Switch, Inc. (SWCH); 0 Bullish Analysts Covering Choice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)

Among 2 analysts covering Choice Hotels (NYSE:CHH), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Choice Hotels had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Morgan Stanley. SunTrust maintained it with “Hold” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, February 19 report. See Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) latest ratings:

Analysts expect Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 200.00% from last quarter’s $0.02 EPS. SWCH’s profit would be $14.70M giving it 56.08 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.02 EPS previously, Switch, Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 456,968 shares traded. Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) has declined 20.81% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.24% the S&P500. Some Historical SWCH News: 14/05/2018 – SWITCH 1Q REV. $97.7M, EST. $99.9M; 15/05/2018 – Switch Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Switch Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWCH); 03/04/2018 – Switch, (SWCH) Alert: Johnson Fistel Announces Investigation of Switch, Inc.; Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm for Additional Information; 02/04/2018 – SWITCH INC QTRLY CHURN OF 0.3%, COMPARED TO 1.9% FOR SAME QUARTER IN 2016; 02/04/2018 – SWITCH SEES 2018 CAPEX $260M TO $310M; 02/04/2018 – SWITCH INC SWCH.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $423 MLN TO $440 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Switch CIO Missy Young Accepted into Forbes Technology Council; 02/04/2018 – SWITCH INC SWCH.N FY2018 REV VIEW $431.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – Munters Joins Switch’s Data Center Patent Licensing Program

The stock increased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $87.89. About 177,667 shares traded. Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) has risen 5.41% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CHH News: 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EPS 44c; 01/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Sets No Limits To Hotel Growth, Innovation, And Franchisee Profitability At 64th Annual Convention; 05/03/2018 Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings to Five CMBS Classes of CGGS Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-WSS; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q Rev $209.4M; 31/05/2018 – WOODSPRING SUITES ACHIEVES RECORD-SETTING DEVELOPMENT GROWTH SINCE CHOICE HOTELS ACQUISITION; 30/04/2018 – Cambria Hotels Enables Business Travelers to “Travel Like a Boss”; 11/04/2018 – CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL – STRATEGIC ALLIANCE ALSO CONTEMPLATES CHOICE EXPANDING PRESENCE IN SPAIN AND LATIN AMERICA; 01/05/2018 – Forbes Names Choice Hotels One of “America’s Best Mid-Size Employers”; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl Sees 2018 EPS $3.37-EPS $3.47; 10/05/2018 – Choice Hotels Intl 1Q EBITDA $66.9M

Choice Hotels International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.89 billion. It operates in two divisions, Hotel Franchising and SkyTouch Technology. It has a 22.44 P/E ratio. The firm franchises lodging properties under the proprietary brand names Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, Cambria hotels and suites, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold Choice Hotels International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 33.14 million shares or 4.24% more from 31.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Macquarie Gru Ltd reported 914,415 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv holds 1,913 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, State Bank Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8 shares. United Services Automobile Association reported 5,449 shares stake. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Btim Corp invested 0.46% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Moreover, Navellier Associate has 0.05% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 3,816 shares. Moreover, Citigroup has 0% invested in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) for 46,040 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 199,791 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The Colorado-based Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has invested 0.01% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). Tarbox Family Office holds 21 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.04% in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested in 49,505 shares.

Switch, Inc., through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services to technology and digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, government agencies, and telecommunications providers that conduct critical business on the Internet. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. It has a 213.65 P/E ratio.