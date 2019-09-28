$0.06 EPS Expected for Strongco (SQP); Sharps Compliance (SMED)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.17, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 7 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 6 reduced and sold their holdings in Sharps Compliance Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.74 million shares, down from 3.19 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Sharps Compliance Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. for 164,700 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 247,425 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ingalls & Snyder Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 283,983 shares. The North Carolina-based Bank Of America Corp De has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of New York Mellon Corp, a New York-based fund reported 13,321 shares.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $66.00 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It has a 409 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $4.09. About 22,252 shares traded or 38.50% up from the average. Sharps Compliance Corp. (SMED) has risen 5.10% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SMED News: 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Rev $9.43M; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Loss/Shr 5c; 27/03/2018 – New Resources Provide Localized Info On Safe Disposal Of Used Needles And Sharps; 15/05/2018 – Sharps Pixley Offer to Convert Gold Back into Bitcoin with BitPay; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sharps Compliance Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SMED); 05/03/2018 FDA: Arrow International Inc- Percutaneous Sheath Introducer Kit with Integral Hemostasis Valve/Side Port, Sharps Safety; 06/04/2018 – Sharps Containers Market to Reach US$ 660 Mn by 2025, Says TMR; 14/03/2018 – Sharps Compliance to Attend Gabelli & Company’s 4th Annual Waste & Environmental Services Symposium; 25/04/2018 – Sharps Compliance 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 5c; 10/05/2018 – Heartland Advisors Incorporated Exits Sharps Compliance

More notable recent Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About Sharps Compliance Corp.’s (NASDAQ:SMED) ROE Of 0.8%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Sharps Compliance Reports Fiscal 2019 Fourth Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on August 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Sharps Compliance Appoints Linda Brock as Vice President of Sales – GlobeNewswire” on March 12, 2019. More interesting news about Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Sharps Compliance Reports Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sharon R. Gabrielson Named Chair of Sharps Compliance Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Analysts await Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report earnings on October, 23. SMED’s profit will be $161,374 for 102.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by Sharps Compliance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -66.67% negative EPS growth.