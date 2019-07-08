$-0.06 EPS Expected for Sequans Communications S.A. (SQNS); Shorts at Biosig Technologies (BSGM) Lowered By 3.13%

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM) had a decrease of 3.13% in short interest. BSGM’s SI was 185,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 3.13% from 191,600 shares previously. With 36,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BSGM)’s short sellers to cover BSGM’s short positions. The SI to Biosig Technologies Inc’s float is 1.67%. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.9. About 56,211 shares traded. BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) has risen 89.13% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 84.70% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) to report $-0.06 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. After having $-0.09 EPS previously, Sequans Communications S.A.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.0194 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9699. About 242,921 shares traded or 129.30% up from the average. Sequans Communications S.A. (NYSE:SQNS) has declined 42.92% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.35% the S&P500. Some Historical SQNS News: 12/04/2018 – Sequans Announces Filing and Availability of 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 21/05/2018 – Verizon Certifies Sequans LTE-M/NB-IoT Monarch SiP; 07/05/2018 – RadioResource: Sequans, Sasken Collaborate on LTE IoT Devices; 25/04/2018 – Sequans’ Monarch LTE Chip Validated for Cat M1 on SoftBank Network; 07/03/2018 Sequans’ LTE Cat 1 Chipset Certified by KDDI; 02/05/2018 – Sequans Communications 1Q Loss/Shr 10c; 07/03/2018 – Sequans’ LTE Cat 1 Chipset Certified by KDDI; 02/05/2018 – Sequans Communications 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 07/05/2018 – Sequans and Sasken Team Up to Bring New LTE Devices to Vertical Markets; 25/04/2018 – Sequans’ Monarch LTE Chip Validated for Cat M1 on SoftBank Network

Sequans Communications S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in fabless designing, developing, and supplying 4G LTE semiconductor solutions for wireless broadband applications. The company has market cap of $91.94 million. The Company’s solutions incorporate baseband processor and radio frequency transceiver integrated circuits along with proprietary signal processing techniques, algorithms, and software stacks. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers baseband solutions used to encode and decode data based on 4G protocols that serve as the wireless processing platform for a 4G device; RF transceivers used to transmit and receive wireless transmissions; and system-on-chip solutions that integrate the baseband and RF transceiver functions.

Among 2 analysts covering Sequans Communications S A (NYSE:SQNS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sequans Communications S A had 4 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Canaccord Genuity. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 20. The firm has “Buy” rating by Needham given on Monday, March 4.