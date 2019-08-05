$-0.06 EPS Expected for Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (EYES); Colonial Trust Advisors Has Boosted Its United Techs Com (UTX) Position

Analysts expect Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 50.00% from last quarter’s $-0.12 EPS. After having $-0.10 EPS previously, Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.’s analysts see -40.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.8011. About 142,661 shares traded. Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES) has declined 46.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.85% the S&P500. Some Historical EYES News: 09/04/2018 – SECOND SIGHT: ROBERT GREENBERG’S RESIGNATION FROM BOARD, AS AN; 09/04/2018 – Second Sight Announces Dr. Robert Greenberg’s Resignation from Board of Directors and as an Officer of the Company; 22/04/2018 – DJ Second Sight Medical Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EYES); 16/03/2018 – SECOND SIGHT APPOINTS GREGG WILLIAMS AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/03/2018 – SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC – ROBERT GREENBERG REMAINS A MEMBER OF BOARD; 16/03/2018 – SECOND SIGHT NAMES GREGG WILLIAMS AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/04/2018 – Second Sight Announces Dr. Robert Greenberg’s Resignation from Board of Directors and as an Officer of the Company; 22/03/2018 – SECOND SIGHT MEDICAL PRODUCTS INC – BLAKE SUCCEEDS THOMAS MILLER AS CFO; 22/03/2018 – Second Sight Appoints John T. Blake Chief Financial Officer; 10/05/2018 – Second Sight Medical Prod 1Q Loss/Shr 17c

Colonial Trust Advisors increased United Techs Corp Com (UTX) stake by 11.04% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired 6,756 shares as United Techs Corp Com (UTX)’s stock declined 5.64%. The Colonial Trust Advisors holds 67,951 shares with $8.76M value, up from 61,195 last quarter. United Techs Corp Com now has $112.87 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $130.81. About 2.17 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 19/03/2018 – UTX: CEO FOCUSED ON EXECUTING CO.’S PRIORITIES FOR YRS TO COME; 12/04/2018 – A Decade of Support: UTC Aerospace Systems to Provide GKN Aerospace’s Fokker Business With Long-Term On-Site Support; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS SEEN NO IMPACT ON CLIMATE, CONTROLS & SECURITY AND OTIS BUSINESSES IN CHINA DUE TO POTENTIAL TARIFFS – CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 – United Tech CEO plans exit after Rockwell integration – Bloomberg; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – United Technologies Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The S; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PRIORITIES FOR CASH REMAIN ORGANIC INVESTMENT, RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS FOLLOWED BY M&A; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 07/05/2018 – Otis Introduces the Link™ Escalator

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. develops, makes, and markets prosthetic devices to restore functional vision to blind individuals in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, and Canada. The company has market cap of $99.50 million. The company's product is the Argus II System, which treats outer retinal degenerations, such as retinitis pigmentosa. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Second Sight LLC. and changed its name to Second Sight Medical Products, Inc.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.25 million activity. Another trade for 862 shares valued at $104,916 was made by Bailey Robert J. on Tuesday, February 5. On Thursday, February 14 Amato Elizabeth B sold $1.25M worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 10,089 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Trust holds 386 shares. Burney reported 0.95% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 70,099 are owned by Haverford Fincl. Stewart Patten Company Ltd Company has 5,515 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based Putnam Ltd Co has invested 0.02% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks holds 0.16% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) or 69,639 shares. Regions Corp holds 354,556 shares. Parsec Financial Mgmt holds 143,315 shares. Omers Administration, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.55M shares. Welch Group Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 207,963 shares for 2.95% of their portfolio. Moreover, Gofen Glossberg Ltd Liability Il has 1.59% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 348,632 shares. Sterling Capital Management accumulated 0.12% or 92,456 shares. Chesapeake Asset Management Ltd Liability Co reported 11,441 shares. Highbridge Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.22% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 55,000 shares. Burt Wealth reported 1,794 shares.

