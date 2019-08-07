$0.06 EPS Expected for Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM); Cipher Capital LP Has Cut Pgt Innovations (PGTI) Holding

Analysts expect Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $0.06 EPS. SALM’s profit would be $1.57M giving it 8.63 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.01 EPS previously, Salem Media Group, Inc.’s analysts see 500.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.07. About 6,625 shares traded. Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) has declined 61.83% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SALM News: 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 09/05/2018 – SALEM 2 RESTARTS AFTER ELECTRICAL REPAIRS ON TEMPERATURE SENSOR; 08/03/2018 – Salem Media Group, Inc. Schedules 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders; 08/05/2018 – Salem Media Group 1Q EPS 3c; 03/04/2018 – Solar Alliance Completes Installation of Largest Rooftop Solar Project in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; 27/03/2018 – Reich Brothers Announces Purchase of State-of-the-Art Panasonic Manufacturing Facility in Salem, OR; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Johnson: U.S. Rep. Johnson tours Hickey Metal Fabrication in Salem; 09/04/2018 – Insur Dept (NC): Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey’s statement on the arrest of a bail bond agent involved in Winston-Salem; 27/03/2018 – REICH BROTHERS BUYS SALEM, OREGON FACILITY FOR ABOUT $80M; 15/03/2018 – Salem Media Group 4Q EPS 85c

Cipher Capital Lp decreased Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI) stake by 65.58% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cipher Capital Lp sold 64,750 shares as Pgt Innovations Inc (PGTI)’s stock rose 10.11%. The Cipher Capital Lp holds 33,982 shares with $470,000 value, down from 98,732 last quarter. Pgt Innovations Inc now has $803.15M valuation. The stock decreased 3.94% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $13.77. About 99,747 shares traded. PGT Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGTI) has declined 33.11% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical PGTI News: 16/03/2018 PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 01/05/2018 – PGT Innovations Sees FY18 Sales $550M-$575M; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 13/04/2018 – PETROBRAS: PGT SIGNED UP TO $400M LOAN WITH CACIB; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT HEALTHCARE PACT; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL – WILL MERGE ITS OTC INTERESTS RETURNING FROM PGT WITH A PORTFOLIO OF OTC ASSETS ACQUIRED IN 2016 VIA ACTAVIS ACQUISITION; 19/04/2018 – P&G: PGT Product Assets Will Return to Their Respective Parent Companies to Reestablish Independent OTC Businesses; 16/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Celebrates Female Leadership During Women’s History Month; 30/03/2018 – PGT Innovations Unveils New Child Care Center to the Community

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 39 investors sold PGTI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 48.66 million shares or 3.72% less from 50.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark, a California-based fund reported 601 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Company, New York-based fund reported 175,489 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board invested in 0.01% or 53,276 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc owns 321,633 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 0% or 87,370 shares. Ubs Oconnor reported 100,000 shares. D E Shaw And reported 0% of its portfolio in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Us State Bank De has 0% invested in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) for 24,984 shares. The New York-based Ack Asset has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc owns 1,664 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.02% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% stake. 14,636 were reported by Piedmont Advsr. Benjamin F Edwards And Co Inc owns 700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gru has invested 0% in PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI).

Cipher Capital Lp increased Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) stake by 24,337 shares to 25,949 valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) stake by 109,619 shares and now owns 119,060 shares. Hms Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) was raised too.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $157,440 activity. $58,150 worth of stock was bought by Feintuch Richard D on Monday, March 4. Shares for $43,050 were bought by Jackson Jeffrey T.

Among 4 analysts covering PGT Innovations (NASDAQ:PGTI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. PGT Innovations had 10 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Dougherty maintained PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was upgraded on Monday, March 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Monday, March 11.

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $54.21 million. It operates in three divisions: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates.