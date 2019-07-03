$0.06 EPS Expected for Potbelly (PBPB); Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Lowered Its Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Stake

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) stake by 76.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 2.30M shares as Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN)’s stock rose 5.91%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 700,000 shares with $22.51 million value, down from 3.00 million last quarter. Beacon Roofing Supply Inc now has $2.53B valuation. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $36.9. About 353,453 shares traded. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) has declined 7.20% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BECN News: 23/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 29; 20/03/2018 – Beacon Roofing Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 27; 01/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Announces Acquisition Of Minnesota-Based Tri-State Builder’s Supply; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Loss $66.7M; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Balchem, Beacon Roofing Supply, Rice Midstream Partners LP, LTC Properties, Ubiq; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply Raises Allied Synergy Target to $120M From $110M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Beacon Roofing Supply Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BECN); 01/05/2018 – BEACON ROOFING SUPPLY ACQUIRES TRI-STATE BUILDER’S SUPPLY; 12/03/2018 Beacon Roofing at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Beacon Roofing Supply 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 35c

Analysts expect Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 53.85% from last quarter’s $0.13 EPS. PBPB’s profit would be $1.44 million giving it 20.96 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, Potbelly Corporation’s analysts see -150.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.82% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 123,881 shares traded. Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) has declined 54.50% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PBPB News: 21/03/2018 – PRIVET DISAPPOINTED PBPB HASN’T MEANINGFULLY ENGAGED IN TALKS; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF ALL OF BOARD’S DIRECTOR NOMINEES FOR ELECTION AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY NAMES PRIVET FUND PARTNER ROSENZWEIG TO BOARD; 04/05/2018 – Potbelly Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – POTBELLY CORP PBPB.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.37 TO $0.39; 08/05/2018 – Potbelly 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Potbelly Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBPB); 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Potbelly; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY REACHES SETTLEMENT PACT WITH PRIVET FUND MANAGEMENT; 13/04/2018 – POTBELLY CORP – PRIVET FUND LP HAS WITHDRAWN ITS NOTICE OF INTENTION TO NOMINATE FOUR CANDIDATES FOR ELECTION TO POTBELLY’S BOAR

Since March 14, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 sales for $345.36 million activity. $158.08M worth of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) was bought by CD&R Investment Associates IX – Ltd. on Friday, June 28. FROST RICHARD W bought $401,634 worth of stock or 11,754 shares.

More notable recent Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Beacon Roofing Supply Appoints Julian G. Francis as President and CEO and to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/03/2019: SAUC,TSLA,BECN,OC – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “BECN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Notable Insider Buys This Past Week: AbbVie, MGM and More – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Fastenal (FAST) Up 23% in 6 Months: Can the Bull Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Analysts await Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.26 EPS, up 6.78% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.18 per share. BECN’s profit will be $86.29M for 7.32 P/E if the $1.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.45 actual EPS reported by Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -380.00% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Beacon Roofing Supply had 9 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Monday, March 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by J.P. Morgan. The company was initiated on Monday, February 25 by Buckingham Research. Raymond James maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Raymond James has “Buy” rating and $45 target. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird maintained Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Robert W. Baird has “Neutral” rating and $35 target.

Among 2 analysts covering Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Potbelly Corp had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 26 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”. The stock of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) earned “Buy” rating by Maxim Group on Tuesday, February 26.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $10,824 activity. On Tuesday, June 4 Boehm Joseph bought $10,824 worth of Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) or 2,200 shares. REVORD MATTHEW J had sold 18,200 shares worth $148,330 on Friday, January 4.

More notable recent Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive Potbelly’s (NASDAQ:PBPB) Share Price Down A Worrying 68%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Potbelly’s Problems Worth The Risk – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Potbelly Shares Fell 20% to a Record Low Today – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019. More interesting news about Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bear of the Day: Potbelly’s (PBPB) – Nasdaq” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Potbelly (PBPB) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company has market cap of $120.44 million. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. It currently has negative earnings. As of November 3, 2017, the firm operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, in the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and Canada.