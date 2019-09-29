$-0.06 EPS Expected for MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL); Thrivent Financial For Lutherans Lifted By $1.08 Million Its Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Position

Analysts expect MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report $-0.06 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, MobileIron, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 908,688 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Backs 2018 Rev $190M-$200M; 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins Mobilelron to Lead Engineering; 14/03/2018 – MobileIron Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC MOBL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $190 MLN TO $200 MLN; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 12/04/2018 – Mobilelron and Lenovo Join Forces to Enable Modern Work; 12/03/2018 – Crisp Research Names MobileIron for a Leader in Unified Endpoint Management; 03/04/2018 – MobileIron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 03/04/2018 – Mobilelron Shortlisted for Four Data News Awards for Excellence; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron Sees 2Q Rev $43M-$46M

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) stake by 10.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Essent Group Ltd. now has $4.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $48.46. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending.

Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 15/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF MORTGAGE INSURANCE-LINKED NOTES

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. The company has market cap of $719.18 million. The Company’s MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally.

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Who Has Been Selling MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance" on September 20, 2019

