$-0.06 EPS Expected for MobileIron, Inc. (MOBL); AALBERTS INDUSTRIES NV ORDINARY SHARES (AALBF) Shorts Increased By 2.28%

Analysts expect MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) to report $-0.06 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 14.29% from last quarter’s $-0.07 EPS. After having $-0.12 EPS previously, MobileIron, Inc.’s analysts see -50.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.53% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 908,688 shares traded. MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) has risen 48.39% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.39% the S&P500. Some Historical MOBL News: 19/03/2018 – Sohail Parekh Joins MobileIron to Lead Engineering; 26/04/2018 – MobileIron 1Q Rev $43.7M; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC QTRLY BILLINGS WERE $46.0 MLN, UP 1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 26/04/2018 – Union Investment Mobilizes Work Processes with MobileIron; 06/03/2018 – MobileIron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 16/05/2018 – MobileIron and ThinPrint Partner to Bring Managed and Secure Mobile Printing to Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – MOBILEIRON INC SEES 2018 BILLINGS ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $210 MLN AND $220 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ MobileIron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MOBL); 06/03/2018 Mobilelron Announces Participation in the 30th Annual ROTH Conference; 09/03/2018 – Cortado Server 9.0 Enhances Features for Secure Management of Mobile Productivity

More notable recent MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Who Has Been Selling MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “MobileIron Announces Support for Oculus for Business to Secure the Modern Enterprise – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “MobileIron Launches Marketplace Premier Program to Offer Third-Party Independent Software Vendors (ISV) Products and Services to MobileIron Customers – Business Wire” on September 24, 2019. More interesting news about MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “MobileIron Appoints Anjali Joshi to Its Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.37, from 2.34 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 11 investors sold MobileIron, Inc. shares while 24 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 60.43 million shares or 5.14% more from 57.48 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dorsey Wright And Associates accumulated 1,940 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 45,216 shares. Indexiq Advisors Llc accumulated 231,944 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 9,644 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL) for 494,696 shares. Amp Investors reported 38,600 shares. 2.34 million were reported by Deutsche Bancorporation Ag. Blackrock Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). 548,226 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp. Nuveen Asset Mgmt holds 737,366 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL). Symmetry Peak Mngmt Lc reported 69,400 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 2.12M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Llc holds 0% or 13,033 shares. Ohio-based Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in MobileIron, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOBL).

MobileIron, Inc. provides a purpose-built mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to secure and manage mobile applications, content, and devices while providing their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience. The company has market cap of $719.18 million. The Company’s MobileIron platform offers enterprise mobility management solution that configures and delivers applications to smartphones, tablets, laptops, and desktops running operating systems, such as Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows 10; and secures data-at-rest and data-in-motion on modern endpoints and across the corporate network, as well as secures access to back-end corporate networks and cloud services. It currently has negative earnings. The firm serves financial service, government, healthcare, legal, manufacturing, professional service, retail, technology, and telecommunication industries in the United States and internationally.