$-0.06 EPS Expected for MicroVision, Inc. (MVIS); SYNCORA HOLDINGS LTD C (SYCRF) Shorts Lowered By 0.4%

Analysts expect MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) to report $-0.06 EPS on October, 24.After having $-0.08 EPS previously, MicroVision, Inc.'s analysts see -25.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.0185 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6073. About 302,154 shares traded. MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) has declined 30.24% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.24% the S&P500.

SYNCORA HOLDINGS LTD C (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) had a decrease of 0.4% in short interest. SYCRF’s SI was 881,200 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 0.4% from 884,700 shares previously. With 170,700 avg volume, 5 days are for SYNCORA HOLDINGS LTD C (OTCMKTS:SYCRF)’s short sellers to cover SYCRF’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 1.49 million shares traded or 250.03% up from the average. Syncora Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYCRF) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Syncora Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, Syncora Guarantee Inc., provides financial guarantee insurance and reinsurance, and credit enhancement for the obligations of debt issuers worldwide. The company has market cap of $417.01 million. It operates through two divisions, Financial Guarantee Insurance and Other. It has a 10.26 P/E ratio. The firm guarantees U.S. municipal bonds; asset-backed securities; debt backed by utilities and selected infrastructure projects; specialized risks, including future flow securitizations and bank deposit insurance; and collateralized debt obligations.

MicroVision, Inc. develops PicoP scanning technology that provides high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $68.79 million. The Company’s PicoP scanning technology comprises a small form factor and lower power scanning engine for display, 3D sensing, and user interaction applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm licenses its products primarily to original design manufacturers and original equipment manufacturers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold MicroVision, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 22.54 million shares or 0.80% less from 22.72 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perkins Capital Management holds 0.64% in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) or 1.13 million shares. Grp One Trading Lp holds 171,366 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 32,402 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn has 78,969 shares for 0% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS). Reilly Advisors Limited Liability holds 650 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation has 0% invested in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS). Northern Corporation invested in 0% or 176,216 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 16,892 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 24,020 shares. 38,950 were accumulated by Stonebridge Cap Mngmt Inc. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS). Bridgeway Capital Mngmt invested in 100,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Bsw Wealth Prtnrs holds 0.03% or 100,000 shares in its portfolio. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS).