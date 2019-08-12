$0.06 EPS Expected for MAM Software Group, Inc. (MAMS); Innovative Solutions & Support (ISSC)’s Sentiment Is 1.17

Analysts expect MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) to report $0.06 EPS on September, 13.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. MAMS’s profit would be $756,864 giving it 45.42 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, MAM Software Group, Inc.’s analysts see -14.29% EPS growth. It closed at $10.9 lastly. It is down 26.28% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.28% the S&P500. Some Historical MAMS News: 10/05/2018 MAM Software Group 3Q EPS 10c

Innovative Solutions & Support Inc (ISSC) investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.31, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 7 funds increased and started new holdings, while 6 reduced and sold stock positions in Innovative Solutions & Support Inc. The funds in our database now have: 4.02 million shares, down from 4.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Innovative Solutions & Support Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 4 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Wealthtrust Axiom Llc holds 1.52% of its portfolio in Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. for 1.42 million shares. Ingalls & Snyder Llc owns 332,099 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.04% invested in the company for 123,000 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Wharton Business Group Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 19,395 shares.

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc., a systems integrator, designs, makes, sells, and services flight guidance and cockpit display systems. The company has market cap of $90.44 million. It offers flat panel display systems that could replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and could replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; flight management systems that complement the IS&S flat panel display system upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft; and integrated standby units, which incorporate the measurement and display of attitude, altitude, airspeed, and navigation data into a single standby/backup navigation instrument for military, commercial air transport, and corporate/general aviation applications. It has a 267.43 P/E ratio. The firm also provides digital air data computers, which calculate various air data parameters, such as altitude, airspeed, vertical speed, angle of attack, and other information derived from the measure of air pressure; integrated air data computers and display units that calculate and convey air data information; altitude displays, which convey aircraft altitude measurements; airspeed displays, which convey various types of airspeed measurements; and altitude alerters that allow pilots to select a desired cruising altitude and provide warnings to pilots when an unacceptable deviation occurs.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 2 investors sold MAM Software Group, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 4.56 million shares or 5.98% less from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 1,014 shares. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 3,291 shares. Renaissance Technologies Lc reported 20,200 shares. Bandera Partners Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 110,408 shares. Blackrock has invested 0% in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS). Minerva Advisors Llc reported 10,330 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc owns 6,016 shares. Cove Street Lc owns 0.98% invested in MAM Software Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMS) for 939,335 shares. Polar Asset Management Prtn owns 301,220 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 34 shares. Zpr Mgmt owns 28,431 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Vanguard Grp holds 22,613 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wynnefield Capital reported 3.08M shares stake. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada reported 500 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 18,790 shares stake.