$-0.06 EPS Expected for Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (HEX); Mairs & Power Has Lifted Its Generac Hldgs (GNRC) Position

Mairs & Power Inc increased Generac Hldgs (GNRC) stake by 1.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 6,983 shares as Generac Hldgs (GNRC)’s stock rose 31.89%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 685,815 shares with $47.60 million value, up from 678,832 last quarter. Generac Hldgs now has $4.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 433,331 shares traded. Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has risen 36.67% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.67% the S&P500. Some Historical GNRC News: 02/05/2018 – GENERAC 1Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 62C; 02/05/2018 – GENERAC SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +6% TO +8%; 02/05/2018 – Generac Raises 2018 Net Sales Outlook to Improve 6%-8% Over the Prior Year; 14/03/2018 – Generac Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 04/05/2018 – For Hurricane Preparedness Week, Generac Reminds All to Prepare Early; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 02/05/2018 – Generac 1Q Net $33.6M; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 07/03/2018 Back-to-Back Nor’easters Prove Power Outage Preparedness Tops Homeowners’ Priorities

Analysts expect Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) to report $-0.06 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 20.00% from last quarter’s $-0.05 EPS. After having $-0.04 EPS previously, Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common’s analysts see 50.00% EPS growth. The ETF increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 115 shares traded. Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:HEX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Better Marijuana Stock: HEXO Corp. vs. Auxly Cannabis – The Motley Fool” on September 16, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “Better Marijuana Stock: HEXO Corp. vs. Organigram Holdings Inc. – The Motley Fool” on September 09, 2018. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cannabis Stock HEXO to Benefit from Sector Chaos – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Target (NYSE:TGT) stake by 59,675 shares to 839,287 valued at $72.69M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Spdr S&P 500 Etf Trust (SPY) stake by 6,396 shares and now owns 16,261 shares. Bio (NASDAQ:TECH) was reduced too.

More notable recent Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC), The Stock That Zoomed 129% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why SolarEdge Stock Dropped 10% Today – Motley Fool” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Generac Holdings, Cleveland-Cliffs, and Napco Security Technologies Slumped Today – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Generac Power Systems Stakes Claim in Clean Energy, Expanding Leadership Position in Power Generation – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Generac Urges All to Take a Minute to Prepare this National Preparedness Month – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Generac Holdlings Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:GNRC), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Generac Holdlings Inc. Common Stock has $8600 highest and $7000 lowest target. $79.75’s average target is 1.13% above currents $78.86 stock price. Generac Holdlings Inc. Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird upgraded the shares of GNRC in report on Monday, July 1 to “Outperform” rating. The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 3 by Northcoast. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, September 5 report. The stock of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, September 6.