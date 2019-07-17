$-0.06 EPS Expected for Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW); STAMPS.COM (STMP) Sellers Decreased By 2.23% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 150.00% from last quarter’s $0.12 EPS. After having $-0.02 EPS previously, Harrow Health, Inc.’s analysts see 200.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.92. About 67,066 shares traded. Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) has risen 154.22% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 149.79% the S&P500.

STAMPS.COM Inc (NASDAQ:STMP) had a decrease of 2.23% in short interest. STMP’s SI was 2.39 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.23% from 2.44 million shares previously. With 236,900 avg volume, 10 days are for STAMPS.COM Inc (NASDAQ:STMP)’s short sellers to cover STMP’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.55% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $47.41. About 145,740 shares traded. Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) has declined 82.31% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.74% the S&P500. Some Historical STMP News: 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC STMP.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR ABOUT $7.73 TO $8.70; 16/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Named Preferred Shipping Provider for AmeriCommerce; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com 1Q EPS $2.54; 03/05/2018 – Stamps.com Raises 2018 View To Net $150M-Net $165M; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM SEES FY ADJ EPS $9.60 TO $10.60, EST. $9.17; 22/05/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Reverb.com, the World’s Most Popular Music Gear Website; 03/05/2018 – STAMPS.COM INC – SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUE TO BE IN A RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $530 MLN TO $560 MLN; 04/04/2018 – ShippingEasy Integrates with Online Marketplace Bonanza; 23/05/2018 – Stamps.com Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 28/03/2018 – Stamps.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Since January 31, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $172,200 activity. Shares for $222,180 were sold by Khechfe Amine on Thursday, January 31. Habiger David C bought $49,980 worth of stock.

Stamps.com Inc. provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $820.99 million. The firm offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. It has a 6.43 P/E ratio. The Company’s solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

