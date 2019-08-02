$-0.06 EPS Expected for Five Point Holdings, (FPH); Transact Technologies Has 1.82 Sentiment

Analysts expect Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 12.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $-0.08 EPS. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $7.7. About 44,595 shares traded. Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) has declined 30.76% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FPH News: 22/03/2018 Five Point Holdings Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Five Point Holdings 4Q Net $81.9M; 29/03/2018 – Five Point Energy Closes $750 Million Midstream Energy Fund at Hard Cap; 03/04/2018 – InsideSources: $31.32 Million, Five-Point Mental Health Reform Law To Overhaul State’s Program; 29/03/2018 – Five Point Holdings 4Q Rev $22.3M; 14/05/2018 – Five Point Holdings 1Q Loss $5.23M; 02/04/2018 – FIVE POINT HOLDINGS LLC FPH.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; RATING OUTPERFORM; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 12/04/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: FivePoint executive and former Oakland planning director joins Google; 21/04/2018 – DJ Five Point Holdings LLC Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FPH)

Transact Technologies Inc (TACT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.45, from 2.27 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 20 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 11 sold and decreased their positions in Transact Technologies Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 2.72 million shares, down from 3.16 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Transact Technologies Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 7 Increased: 15 New Position: 5.

Among 2 analysts covering Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Five Point Holdings had 3 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Outperform” rating by JMP Securities on Monday, April 8. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 18 with “Hold”.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LLC, plans and develops mixed-use, master-planned communities in coastal California, the United States. The company has market cap of $1.14 billion. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Newhall Holding Company, LLC and changed its name to Five Point Holdings, LLC in May 2016.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, assembles, and markets transaction and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $93.51 million. It offers thermal, inkjet, and impact printers and terminals to generate food rotation date and nutritional labels, promotional coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, register journals, and other documents, as well as for printed logging and plotting of oil field and drilling data. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. The firm also provides consumable products, including inkjet cartridges, ribbons, receipt papers, color thermal papers, and other printing supplies, as well as replacement parts; maintenance, repair, and testing services; and refurbished printers.

Zpr Investment Management holds 1.64% of its portfolio in TransAct Technologies Incorporated for 90,865 shares. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owns 363,700 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.13% invested in the company for 118,100 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.1% in the stock. Connors Investor Services Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,710 shares.

The stock increased 4.85% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 27,196 shares traded or 25.62% up from the average. TransAct Technologies Incorporated (TACT) has risen 6.79% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TACT News: 16/04/2018 – lpsidy to Attend ETA TRANSACT in Las Vegas; 08/05/2018 – TransAct to Demonstrate Full Suite of Advanced Technology and Printer Solutions for the Global Casino, Gaming and Lottery Markets at G2E Asia 2018; 21/05/2018 – TransAct Expands Restaurant Solutions Product Suite with Debut of AccuSpot at the National Restaurant Association Show 2018; 15/05/2018 – WILLIS TOWERS WATSON – CBIRC APPROVED WILLIS INSURANCE BROKERS TO BE FIRST FULLY LICENSED FOREIGN BROKER TO TRANSACT ALL INSURANCE BUSINESS IN CHINA; 07/03/2018 – TRANSACT Tech New York City to Feature the Latest Payments Authentication Innovation; 15/04/2018 – MEDIA-Promoter of India’s AGS Transact Technologies to raise $100 mln in debt – Mint; 30/04/2018 – TransAct Technologies Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share; 14/05/2018 – Cadence Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in TransAct Technologies; 19/04/2018 – The Changing Landscape of Payments Takes Center Stage at TRANSACT; 07/05/2018 – Asia Pioneer Entertainment Will Also Become a Certified Regional Repair Center for All of TransAct’s Printer Products