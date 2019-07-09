$0.06 EPS Expected for EXFO Inc. (EXF); Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)’s Sentiment Is 1.39

Esperion Therapeutics Inc (ESPR) investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.39, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 68 hedge funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 49 cut down and sold their holdings in Esperion Therapeutics Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 25.02 million shares, up from 24.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Esperion Therapeutics Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 32 Increased: 47 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) to report $0.06 EPS on July, 10 after the close.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 400.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. T_EXF’s profit would be $3.31 million giving it 21.71 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.09 EPS previously, EXFO Inc.’s analysts see -33.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.21. About 4,800 shares traded. EXFO Inc. (TSE:EXF) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

EXFO Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets test, service assurance, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, communications service providers, Web-scale operators, and network equipment manufacturers in the telecommunications industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $287.42 million. It offers field-test platforms, including FTB-1 Pro platform, a single-slot modular platform for optic, copper, Ethernet, and multiservice testing applications; FTB-2 Pro platform that hosts two single-slot test modules; and FTB-500 platform for datacom testing, optical time domain reflectometer analysis, optical loss, Ethernet, and multiservice transport testing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides wireless test equipment comprising 2G, 3G, and 4G/long-term evolution network simulators; and wireline/wireless service assurance systems, including The EXFO Worx System, a hardware and software solution that delivers service monitoring for IP networks.

Analysts await Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $-1.89 EPS, down 10.53% or $0.18 from last year’s $-1.71 per share. After $3.07 actual EPS reported by Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -161.56% negative EPS growth.

Meditor Group Ltd holds 20.17% of its portfolio in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. for 2.68 million shares. Bb Biotech Ag owns 3.52 million shares or 3.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab has 2.25% invested in the company for 479,767 shares. The California-based Partner Fund Management L.P. has invested 1.44% in the stock. Pentwater Capital Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.48 million shares.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol . The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The Company’s lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. It currently has negative earnings.