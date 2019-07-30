$0.06 EPS Expected for DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (DZSI); Credit Suisse Ag Has Raised By $4.12 Million Its Franco Nevada (FNV) Holding

Analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 13 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $0.08 EPS. DZSI’s profit would be $1.28M giving it 44.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $10.6. About 6,991 shares traded. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical DZSI News: 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q EPS 1C; 30/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE SEES YR REV $272M-$280M, SAW $265M- $270M; 10/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions 1Q EPS 1c; 21/03/2018 Italian Tonino Lamborghini and Korean DASAN form Joint Venture; 22/04/2018 – DJ DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DZSI); 10/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE 1Q NET REV. $59.5M; 13/04/2018 – Company Profile for DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc; 30/05/2018 – DASAN ZHONE RAISING NET REV. GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 12/04/2018 – KDDI Japan Launches 10G Symmetrical Internet Service With DASAN Zhone Solutions Equipment; 10/05/2018 – DASAN Zhone Solutions 1Q Rev $59.5M

Credit Suisse Ag increased Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) stake by 9.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Credit Suisse Ag acquired 54,912 shares as Franco Nevada Corp (FNV)’s stock rose 2.28%. The Credit Suisse Ag holds 605,722 shares with $45.46 million value, up from 550,810 last quarter. Franco Nevada Corp now has $16.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $89.42. About 154,119 shares traded. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 4.26% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 09/05/2018 – Franco-Nevada 1Q EPS 35c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q REV. $173.1M, EST. $168.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 4Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 27C; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 FRANCO-NEVADA REPORTS RECORD RESULTS FOR 2017; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA SEES FY ROYALTY, STREAM PRODUCTION 460K-490K GEOS; 10/04/2018 – Andra AP-Fonden Adds Nutanix, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M

Among 2 analysts covering Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Franco-Nevada had 7 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold”.

Credit Suisse Ag decreased Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) stake by 30,498 shares to 165,861 valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) stake by 1.65M shares and now owns 489,879 shares. Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) was reduced too.

