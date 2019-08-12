$0.06 EPS Expected for DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (DZSI); Cleararc Capital Has Lowered Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake

Cleararc Capital Inc decreased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cleararc Capital Inc sold 4,120 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Cleararc Capital Inc holds 128,514 shares with $15.16 million value, down from 132,634 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 11/04/2018 – Simple Announces the Intelligent Marketing Platform Powered by Microsoft Technology; 08/03/2018 – DATA#3 – SELECTED BY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION AGENCY AS SOLE PROVIDER OF MICROSOFT LICENSING SOLUTIONS TO AUSTRALIAN GOVERNMENT; 05/04/2018 – MSFT: MITIGATED ISSUES WITH RELEASE MANAGEMENT IN WEST EUROPE; 04/04/2018 – LogiGear Hosts Exclusive Webinar with Deliveron; 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 27/03/2018 – Companies clamp down on crypto ads as regulators play catch-up; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT, AMAZON SHOWING CORTANA, ALEXA WORKING TOGETHER

Analysts expect DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 13 after the close.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter's $0.08 EPS. DZSI's profit would be $1.28 million giving it 41.25 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $0.05 EPS previously, DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc.'s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.08% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $9.9. About 43,187 shares traded. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) has risen 8.86% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service well-known provider and enterprise networks worldwide. The company has market cap of $211.12 million. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. It has a 162.3 P/E ratio. The firm also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft has $16300 highest and $90 lowest target. $147.53’s average target is 7.13% above currents $137.71 stock price. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Friday, July 19. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”. As per Friday, April 12, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Underperform” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 19 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Outperform” on Thursday, April 25. The firm has “Buy” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 25.

