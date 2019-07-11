$0.06 EPS Expected for Cott (COT); Park-ohio Holdings (PKOH) Shorts Lowered By 15.37%

Analysts expect Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) to report $0.06 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.09 EPS. COT’s profit would be $8.17M giving it 54.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS is correct. After having $-0.14 EPS previously, Cott Corporation’s analysts see -142.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.15. About 307,980 shares traded. Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) has declined 12.74% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.17% the S&P500. Some Historical COT News: 02/05/2018 – Nine Cott Directors Elected by Shareholders at Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – CMA REFRESCO HAS OFFERED TO SELL ONLY UK-BASED COTT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – ON MAY 1, 2018, COTT’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED A $50 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PLAN; 29/03/2018 – REFRESCO GROUP NV – REFRESCO RECEIVES CMA APPROVAL FOR INTEGRATION OF COTT’S UK BOTTLING ACTIVITIES; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EBITDA $65M; 03/05/2018 – Cott 1Q EPS $2.54; 29/03/2018 – CMA Won’t Refer Refresco, Cott Merger for Further Probe; 03/05/2018 – COTT CORP – INCREASED TARGETED FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUES TO OVER $2.35 BLN; 03/05/2018 – Cott Sees Full-Year 2018 Consolidated Rev at Over $2.35B; 03/05/2018 – Cott Board of Directors Approved a $50M Share-Repurchase Plan on May 1

Park-ohio Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH) had a decrease of 15.37% in short interest. PKOH’s SI was 34,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.37% from 41,000 shares previously. With 18,800 avg volume, 2 days are for Park-ohio Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:PKOH)’s short sellers to cover PKOH’s short positions. The SI to Park-ohio Holdings Corp’s float is 0.41%. The stock decreased 1.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.87. About 12,047 shares traded. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) has declined 14.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.68% the S&P500. Some Historical PKOH News: 11/05/2018 – ParkOhio Board Elects Matthew V. Crawford Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Edward F. Crawford to President; 19/04/2018 – DJ Park-Ohio Holdings Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKOH); 08/05/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP PKOH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q EPS 78c; 05/03/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 05/03/2018 – RPT-PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – EXPECT 2018 REVENUES TO INCREASE 8 PCT TO 10 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Park-Ohio Holdings 1Q Adj EPS 93c; 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD NAMES EDWARD F. CRAWFORD PRESIDENT; 11/05/2018 – PARKOHIO BOARD ELECTS MATTHEW V. CRAWFORD CHAIRMAN & CEO, EDWAR; 08/05/2018 – PARK OHIO HOLDINGS CORP – MAINTAINING ADJUSTED EPS GUIDANCE AT $3.55 – $3.75 PER SHARE FOR 2018

Since June 7, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $734,704 activity. CRAWFORD EDWARD F had bought 7,581 shares worth $233,836 on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.64, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 6 investors sold Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 6.64 million shares or 0.39% less from 6.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 13,697 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership accumulated 15,745 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Lc owns 6,710 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teton Advisors invested 0.67% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Zebra Capital Ltd reported 7,302 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 13,327 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 913,725 shares. 24,353 are held by Shell Asset Management. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH). Strs Ohio holds 18,500 shares. Massachusetts Ma accumulated 40,973 shares. State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 10,400 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Company accumulated 136 shares or 0% of the stock. Boston Advsrs Lc owns 0.04% invested in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 26,650 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) for 2,973 shares.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company has market cap of $389.95 million. The company's Supply Technologies segment offers Total Supply Management services, including engineering and design support, part usage and cost analysis, supplier selection, quality assurance, bar coding, product packaging and tracking, just-in-time and point-of-use delivery, electronic billing, and technical support services, as well as provides spare parts and aftermarket products; and sources, plans, and procures production components, including fasteners, pins, valves, hoses, wire harnesses, clamps and fittings, and rubber and plastic components. It has a 7.01 P/E ratio. This segment also engineers and makes precision cold formed and cold extruded products, including locknuts, SPAC nuts, and wheel hardware.

More notable recent Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Is Yielding 1.5% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did You Manage To Avoid Park-Ohio Holdings’s (NASDAQ:PKOH) 45% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Crainscleveland.com published: “Edward F. Crawford resigns from ParkOhio as he becomes the US ambassador to Ireland – Crain’s Cleveland Business” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Park-Ohio Holdings (PKOH) announces Edward F. Crawford has resigned as Officer and Board Member – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Stocks on Sale the Insiders Are Buying – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Cott Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells beverages on behalf of retailers, brand owners, and distributors worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Water & Coffee Solutions, Cott North America, Cott United Kingdom, and All Other. It has a 1011.92 P/E ratio. The Company’s product lines include carbonated soft drinks, juice and juice products, energy drinks and shots, sports drinks, new age beverages, ready-to-drink teas, liquid enhancers, freezables, ready-to-drink alcoholic beverages, hot chocolate, malt drinks, creamers/whiteners, cereals, and beverage concentrates, as well as clear, still, and sparkling flavored waters.

More notable recent Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Cott Corporation (COT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Luxoft Holding Inc (LXFT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Fool.ca published: “Bargain Hunters: 2 Dividend Stocks Near Their 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cott Corp.: Brewing Up More Divestiture Synergies Than Promised – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Cott Corp (NYSE:COT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cott Corp had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by J.P. Morgan. Citigroup maintained Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold Cott Corporation shares while 49 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 92.65 million shares or 6.62% less from 99.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kings Point Capital Mngmt reported 0.25% stake. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 4.02 million shares. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 33,956 shares. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 43,533 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mackenzie Financial owns 0.02% invested in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) for 430,486 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 62,000 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 11,535 shares. Cipher L P holds 18,569 shares. D E Shaw And Company Inc, New York-based fund reported 382,220 shares. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company reported 2,104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Intact Mgmt Inc has invested 0.24% in Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT). Tiedemann Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 20,269 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 4.79 million shares. Sei Invests reported 49,753 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 3.44 million shares.

Since February 26, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.46 million activity. Harrington Thomas bought $499,004 worth of stock or 33,560 shares. 13,500 shares valued at $199,395 were bought by STANBROOK STEVEN P on Tuesday, February 26. Hinson Charles R. bought $764,701 worth of Cott Corporation (NYSE:COT) on Tuesday, February 26.