$-0.06 EPS Expected for Cohu, Inc. (COHU); Shorts at RYU APPAREL ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (RYPPF) Lowered By 2.8%

RYU APPAREL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RYPPF) had a decrease of 2.8% in short interest. RYPPF’s SI was 194,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 2.8% from 199,800 shares previously. With 17,200 avg volume, 11 days are for RYU APPAREL INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:RYPPF)’s short sellers to cover RYPPF’s short positions. The stock increased 7.73% or $0.0016 during the last trading session, reaching $0.023. About 5,000 shares traded. RYU Apparel Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYPPF) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) to report $-0.06 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 125.00% from last quarter’s $0.24 EPS. After having $-0.05 EPS previously, Cohu, Inc.’s analysts see 20.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 3.38% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 196,849 shares traded. Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) has declined 39.24% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.24% the S&P500. Some Historical COHU News: 21/03/2018 – RPT-COHU INCREASES FIRST QUARTER GUIDANCE AND ANNOUNCES ACCEPTANCE OF NEW ECLIPSE XTA HANDLER BY LARGE KOREAN CUSTOMER; 08/05/2018 – COHU SEES DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO NON-GAAP EPS POST-CLOSE; 21/03/2018 – RPT-COHU INC – CONTINUES TO PROJECT ABOUT 10% GROWTH IN FIRST HALF OF 2018 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/05/2018 – COHU XCERRA HOLDERS ENTITLED TO GET $9.00 CASH, 0.2109/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Cohu, Xcerra Boards Have Unanimously Approved Deal; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Deal for Xcerra Expected to Be Immediately Accretive to Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share After Closin; 08/05/2018 – COHU TO BUY XCERRA; TRANSACTION VALUES XCERRA AT $13.92/SHR; 08/05/2018 – Cohu: Combined Sales for Cohu, Xcerra Were in Excess of $800M for Past 12 Months; 08/05/2018 – COHU INC COHU.O – COMPLEMENTARY ACQUISITION EXPECTED TO CREATE DIVERSIFIED REVENUE BASE AND EXPAND ADDRESSABLE MARKET TO $5 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Cohu Agrees to Buy Semiconductor-Testing Rival Xcerra

RYU Apparel Inc. develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel and accessories for men and women. The company has market cap of $13.84 million. It offers tops, bottoms, and outwear apparels; backpacks, duffle bags, and bag accessories; and accessories, such as headwear, bottles, socks, and towels. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products through wholesale and retail channels, as well as online at ryu.com.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.32 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold Cohu, Inc. shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 36.02 million shares or 0.76% less from 36.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). 19,902 are owned by Aperio Group Lc. Wells Fargo & Com Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Principal Fincl Grp Inc has invested 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). United Kingdom-based Legal General Public Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 590,621 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amer Interest Group Inc has invested 0% in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU). Vanguard Group Incorporated invested in 2.59 million shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) for 84,785 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 14,048 shares. 55,179 are owned by Pinebridge Investments L P. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 15,300 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Panagora Asset Inc holds 12,027 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 19,884 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The stated it has 25,573 shares.

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. The company has market cap of $571.64 million. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $96,610 activity. On Thursday, May 23 the insider Jones Jeffrey D bought $57,400.