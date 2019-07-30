$-0.06 EPS Expected for Care.com, Inc. (CRCM); WOUND MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGIES (WNDM) Shorts Raised By 2830%

WOUND MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:WNDM) had an increase of 2830% in short interest. WNDM’s SI was 29,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2830% from 1,000 shares previously. With 101,600 avg volume, 0 days are for WOUND MANAGEMENT TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:WNDM)’s short sellers to cover WNDM’s short positions. The stock decreased 3.83% or $0.0018 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0452. About 78,343 shares traded or 30.96% up from the average. Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:WNDM) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report $-0.06 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. The stock decreased 2.60% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 480,584 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Adj EPS 10c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7-$46.0M; 14/03/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 23/04/2018 – DJ Carecom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRCM); 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board

WNDM Medical Inc. develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.70 million. The firm offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Wound Management Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to WNDM Medical Inc. in April 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Care.com, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset holds 0% or 4,732 shares. California Employees Retirement System invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.01% or 60,227 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 66,289 shares. Pnc Fincl Ser Group Inc holds 188,889 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech Inc holds 62,069 shares. Voya Investment Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 35,087 shares. State Street accumulated 634,577 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund, New York-based fund reported 69,152 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Corp holds 2.03M shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Secor Advsrs Ltd Partnership holds 25,860 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. California-based Granite Invest Prtnrs Limited Liability Company has invested 0.06% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.04% or 24,143 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru invested in 250,529 shares or 0% of the stock. Dorsey Wright And Assoc reported 429 shares stake.

Among 2 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carecom had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital maintained Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) rating on Thursday, March 7. Roth Capital has “Buy” rating and $30 target. The stock of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 7.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $364.71 million. The firm helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. It has a 9.35 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $711,189 activity. Marcelo Sheila Lirio also sold $711,189 worth of Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) on Monday, February 11.