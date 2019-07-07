$-0.06 EPS Expected for Care.com, Inc. (CRCM); Lake Shore Bancorp Has 1.67 Sentiment

Analysts expect Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) to report $-0.06 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. The stock decreased 2.67% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $11.29. About 312,966 shares traded. Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) has declined 20.56% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CRCM News: 08/05/2018 – Correct: Care.com Sees 2Q Rev $45.7M-$46.0M; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 67c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Sees 2018 EBIT $31.0M-EBIT $32.0M; 09/05/2018 – Care.com to Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q Adj EPS 19c; 08/05/2018 – Care.com 1Q EPS 5c; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM SEES 2Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 10C, EST. 10C; 08/05/2018 – CARE.COM INC CRCM.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17 FROM $16; 08/05/2018 – Care.com Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Averon Welcomes Sheila Lirio Marcelo, Care.com Founder, Chairwoman and CEO to the Averon Advisory Board

Lake Shore Bancorp Inc (LSBK) investors sentiment is 1.67 in Q1 2019. It’s the same as in 2018Q4. The ratio has no change, as only 5 active investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 3 cut down and sold their holdings in Lake Shore Bancorp Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 437,741 shares, down from 442,035 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lake Shore Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 2 Increased: 5 New Position: 0.

Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. operates as the savings and loan holding firm for Lake Shore Savings Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $90.66 million. The firm offers various deposit products, including regular savings deposits, such as Christmas Club, passbook, and statement savings accounts; money market savings and checking accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts comprising demand deposits; health savings accounts; retirement accounts; time deposits; and interest on lawyer accounts, as well as accounts for individuals and commercial accounts for businesses. It has a 23.18 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes one-to four-family residential mortgages, home equity loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, business installment loans, lines of credit, and other commercial loans; and consumer loans that include personal consumer loans, overdraft lines of credit, vehicle loans, secured and unsecured property improvement loans, and other secured and unsecured loans.

Arbiter Partners Capital Management Llc holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. for 173,406 shares. Minerva Advisors Llc owns 29,669 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Hbk Sorce Advisory Llc has 0.1% invested in the company for 63,741 shares. The Illinois-based Banc Funds Co Llc has invested 0.09% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 33,850 shares.

It closed at $15.16 lastly. It is down 5.12% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500.

More news for Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSBK) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LSBK)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 23, 2019. Globenewswire.com‘s article titled: “Lake Shore Bancorp, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2018 and Year to Date Earnings and Declares Dividend – GlobeNewswire” and published on October 24, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 2 analysts covering Carecom (NYSE:CRCM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Carecom had 5 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, March 7. On Thursday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by Roth Capital with “Buy”.

Care.com, Inc. operates an online marketplace for finding and managing family care in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $366.66 million. The firm helps families to address their lifecycle of care needs, including child care, senior care, and special needs care, as well as other non-medical family care needs, such as pet care, tutoring, and housekeeping; and enables caregivers to find full-time and part-time employment opportunities. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The Company’s consumer matching solutions allow families to search for, connect with, qualify, vet, and select caregivers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold Care.com, Inc. shares while 37 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 24.94 million shares or 6.91% more from 23.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Management Ltd reported 308,551 shares. 79,146 are owned by Product Partners Ltd Liability Corp. Osterweis Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) for 252,915 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 10,182 shares. Penbrook Ltd Liability Com reported 74,035 shares or 1.52% of all its holdings. Advisory Rech accumulated 51,552 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System accumulated 16,562 shares or 0% of the stock. Numerixs Inv Techs Inc accumulated 1,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt accumulated 51,943 shares. Fmr Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Comerica State Bank holds 0% or 25,556 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Incorporated Oh has 0.08% invested in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). The Ohio-based Fifth Third National Bank has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM). Rice Hall James And Lc owns 92,005 shares. Iowa-based Principal Financial Grp has invested 0% in Care.com, Inc. (NYSE:CRCM).